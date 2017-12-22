BellaNaija

Fuel Queues to Disappear by Weekend – NNPC

22.12.2017 at By 5 Comments

NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday in Abuja said fuel queues will “normalise” by Friday and disappear by the weekend.

Ndu Ughamadu, the NNPC spokesman, said there was an increase in the number of incoming trucks of petrol into the FCT to curb the queues in the city.

According to him, the NNPC Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru, has met with the heads of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Petrol Tanker Drivers (PTD) to nip the problem in the bud.

He disclosed that a nation that consumed 35 million litres suddenly increased consumption to 85 million litres due to diversion to neighbouring countries.

“Dr Baru just today directed that more trucks be moved into the FCT to douse tension and increase supply. He met with NARTO and PTD and they assured that trucks would be closely monitored.

“He said Lagos should be maintained at 300 trucks but the actual figure coming into Abuja should be increased by 150.

“Port Harcourt refinery has also increased refining and so by tomorrow (Friday) queues should normalise and by weekend it would have disappeared,’’ Ughamadu said.

He said that the scarcity was artificial as the corporation “as at today has adequate products and a 25-day sufficiency.’’

  • King Solomon Ekhaiyeme December 22, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Not possible for the queues to disappear by weekend cos, the rate of traffic is alarming, Nigerians are suffering and the motorist is not taking it easy on commuters, the suffering is too much please save us

  • Moniker December 22, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Even fuel sef comes at a premium

  • zzzzzzzzzzz December 22, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Don’t buy the diversion story. How come during the last regime we never experienced any fuel scarcity during the yuletide season? Nothing wrong in asking your predecessor for advice if you don’t know what to do.

    • tunmi December 22, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      wait! you never experienced fuel scarcity??

  • Lailatu December 22, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Well, the weekend is here and we’re waiting for the queues to disappear. Stupid APC!

