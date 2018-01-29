BellaNaija

#BNxBBNaija3: Which of the #BBNaija Guys is your Man Crush Monday?

29.01.2018 at By 8 Comments

Ladies, get in here to choose your MCM!

We saw 10 guys make it into the #BBNaija 3 house Sunday night.

From pilot/model Miracle, to funny Dayo, entrepreneur Leo, and Bitto who says he’s not married, despite the wedding band on his ring finger.

A lot of these men got oohs and aahs as they made their way into the house and we want to know, who are you oohing and aching for?

8 Comments on #BNxBBNaija3: Which of the #BBNaija Guys is your Man Crush Monday?
  • anon January 30, 2018 at 12:22 am

    None

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Tracey January 30, 2018 at 1:29 am

    None. I’m mummy to these ones.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Ada January 30, 2018 at 9:23 am

    NONE!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Ruhamah January 30, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Teddy A and Miracle

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • jade January 30, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Tobi is all type of chocolate finess. Hey boo

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • zelda January 30, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Tobiii

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • adelegirl January 30, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Initially, it was Miracle, when he walked in with that pilot and model swag but he has poor taste in women – I don’t know what he is doing with Nina. Expected more depth from him.

    So, Tobi is it. Good looks, brains and charm.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Funmi January 31, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Leo!!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

