BNxBBNaija3: Which of the #BBNaija Guys is your Man Crush Monday?

Ladies, get in here to choose your MCM!

We saw 10 guys make it into the #BBNaija 3 house Sunday night.

From pilot/model Miracle, to funny Dayo, entrepreneur Leo, and Bitto who says he’s not married, despite the wedding band on his ring finger.

A lot of these men got oohs and aahs as they made their way into the house and we want to know, who are you oohing and aching for?