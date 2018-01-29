BNxBBNaija3: Which of the #BBNaija Guys is your Man Crush Monday?

Ladies, get in here to choose your MCM!
We saw 10 guys make it into the #BBNaija 3 house Sunday night.
From pilot/model Miracle, to funny Dayo, entrepreneur Leo, and Bitto who says he’s not married, despite the wedding band on his ring finger.
A lot of these men got oohs and aahs as they made their way into the house and we want to know, who are you oohing and aching for?
None
None. I’m mummy to these ones.
NONE!
Teddy A and Miracle
Tobi is all type of chocolate finess. Hey boo
Tobiii
Initially, it was Miracle, when he walked in with that pilot and model swag but he has poor taste in women – I don’t know what he is doing with Nina. Expected more depth from him.
So, Tobi is it. Good looks, brains and charm.
Leo!!!