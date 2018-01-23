“Learn some humility guys. Let others sing your praises” – Uduak Isong on Box Office Figures from Nollywood

Nollywood filmmaker Uduak Isong has shared her views on the recent trend of box office figures of movies being shared with the public.

According to her, some of these figures can be misleading because often times the actual profit made isn’t shared and neither is the budget that was used to make the film.

She shared a few posts on social media about this and captioned:

It’s a business no? People are often so shocked when I say how much my movie made in cinemas and what came to me. People hear these huge sums and go invest their mother’s gratuity in film. You will go back to the village o. Ask the right questions. Sometimes I’m not sure what you people seek, validation? If you people came in the time of the marketers who made millions, what would you people have done? Told the rest of us not to walk on the streets when you’re passing? Learn some humility guys. Let others sing your praises.

When people commented that her post sounded “bitter”, she replied by saying:

“Someone called me to say my post previous post sounds bitter. Interesting. It’s not coming from a place of bitterness o. Anyone who knows me knows I wish everyone well. However, we really must do things in moderation less it becomes distasteful. Besides, I insist Nollywood is a BUSINESS!!!!!!. The figures are great but we need to know if it’s actually profitable. We’re raising unrealistic expectations from investors. So before you advise me on how we can all make box office hits, tell me what you put in to make yours. That’s all.”