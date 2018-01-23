“Learn some humility guys. Let others sing your praises” – Uduak Isong on Box Office Figures from Nollywood

Nollywood filmmaker Uduak Isong has shared her views on the recent trend of box office figures of movies being shared with the public.
According to her, some of these figures can be misleading because often times the actual profit made isn’t shared and neither is the budget that was used to make the film.
She shared a few posts on social media about this and captioned:
It’s a business no? People are often so shocked when I say how much my movie made in cinemas and what came to me. People hear these huge sums and go invest their mother’s gratuity in film. You will go back to the village o. Ask the right questions.
Sometimes I’m not sure what you people seek, validation? If you people came in the time of the marketers who made millions, what would you people have done? Told the rest of us not to walk on the streets when you’re passing? Learn some humility guys. Let others sing your praises.
When people commented that her post sounded “bitter”, she replied by saying:
“Someone called me to say my post previous post sounds bitter. Interesting. It’s not coming from a place of bitterness o. Anyone who knows me knows I wish everyone well. However, we really must do things in moderation less it becomes distasteful. Besides, I insist Nollywood is a BUSINESS!!!!!!. The figures are great but we need to know if it’s actually profitable. We’re raising unrealistic expectations from investors. So before you advise me on how we can all make box office hits, tell me what you put in to make yours. That’s all.”
Mo Abudu will announce, they made 450million or so and i always wondered, since they are bold enough to tell how much they made, can they also do us a favor by telling us the whole budget of the movie? I mean Hollywood does this a lot. They say the movies budget and also announce how much they made. Be transparent pleaseeee so the younger generation can learn 🙂
Mo Abudu is very fond of doing this I agree. She started it with Fifty the movie claiming they made half a billion (500m) meanwhile insiders said they barely scraped 20m after all was said and done. Fake guys.
It’s a marketing strategy. They might not be seeking validation but building reputation. Everyone wants to associate with success. The more they announce the money, the more people are rushing to the cinema to find out the what the big deal is.
i totally agree with her, because i have though bout it myself. let us know the budget and how much was made, that we give us a better of how profitable you claim the film is.
The way I look at it no money was made if the total cost to making the movie isn’t stated. you can say you made 1 billion $ in the cinema if you like, but what does that entail? Is that profit after you have taken out the total cost or just money made for the sake of it. Any smart and responsible investor will not be swayed by the numbers, so, na una self una dey do marketing strategy or not. And you are right madam. we either are transparent or not at all.
In Nigeria, when someone is intelligent and intuitive enough to present professional critique or be on the other side of your ideology, the person is deemed “a hater” or “bitter”. Not everything has to go by your personal belief system. As we are 7 billion people in the world there are 7 billion personalities with 7 billion different ways of doing things. Don’t be quick to shout bitter, hater at the slightest constructive criticism or whatever. Calm down and listen. Close your mouth. Leave your keypad. Open your ear, eyes and mind. I have to say a majority of Nigerians are the most close-minded people ever.
Everything you said, again & again!!!!!
Unfortunately, alot of people will not get this message. I have asked this question severally. Highest grossing in which cinemas?? Lagos or nationwide??
For years, Hollywood studios have distributed their press releases on box office numbers–from Walt Disney to Warner Brothers, Viacom, MGM, to name a few. This trend of sharing box office figures of movies finally comes to Nigeria, and it seems it has ruffled a few feathers.
Perhaps Uduak doesn’t understand how the industry works. Does she know that announcing box office numbers is the global standard?
Box office numbers matters in Hollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood just as it matters here in Nollywood. Cinema culture in Nigeria has awakened thanks to well produced films within the last 4 years. The Nigerian cinema box office generated over N3.5 billion in 2016, while Nigerian movies were responsible for 30% or N1.05 billion. So with the approx. 136 cinema screens in Nigeria with a population of 186 million people, we finally know what’s possible in Nigeria, and people are apparently scared. Scared to face the truth and learn that it’s possible for a movie to gross up to N100m, N200m, N300m, N450m, who knows…..N1b at the box office. Box office figures reflect the appetite of cinema goers. Box office shows people are willing to spend their hard earned money to watch films; several times over.
Nollywood is rising! Filmmakers, producers, writers, directors are in a state of doing better–better production, filmmaking, scripts, and marketing. Nollywood filmmakers should encourage this trend of announcing box office numbers; finally there’s a clear yardstick for success.
I would advise Uduak in the future to focus less on the success of others and more on creating her own successes, and maybe spend more time understanding global trends. Sample reference links below:
We know you and your sister, you people never wish anybody well . Infact you don’t want the new nollywood producers and actors to rise, In your opinion they are not humble and they have to pay their dues and know their place and should accept any fee they are paid. Albeit crappy fees. Yes Uduak and sister you are bitter people. I SAID IT SO GO AHEAD AND BLACKLIST ME.
And , I don’t even think wedding party 2 did well !