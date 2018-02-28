BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

My African Corner rings Closing Bell at Toronto Stock Exchange

28.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

My African Corner rings Closing Bell at Toronto Stock Exchange - BellaNaija

My African Corner rang the closing bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 23, to mark the opening ceremony of the first Daraja Conference.

The Daraja conference held on February 23 to February 24, 2018, with over 100 participants.

It was a 2 day conference designed to connect new graduates and students of African descent at universities and colleges across Ontario, with employment opportunities, startup programs and mentors (of African descent) to help ease their transition into full-time employment or entrepreneurship ventures.

Chioma Ifeanyi-Okoro, CEO and co-founder of My African Corner, said it aims to “transform word-of-mouth marketing among the African diaspora through an innovative digital media platform that brings African diaspora businesses, events, arts, culture and content to the limelight in cities across the world, starting in Toronto.”

My African Corner is a platform that “aims to transform word of mouth marketing among the African Diaspora through its innovative digital media platform that brings businesses, events,
arts, culture and content owned by the African Diaspora to the limelight in cities across the world.”

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija