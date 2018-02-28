My African Corner rings Closing Bell at Toronto Stock Exchange

My African Corner rang the closing bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 23, to mark the opening ceremony of the first Daraja Conference.

The Daraja conference held on February 23 to February 24, 2018, with over 100 participants.

It was a 2 day conference designed to connect new graduates and students of African descent at universities and colleges across Ontario, with employment opportunities, startup programs and mentors (of African descent) to help ease their transition into full-time employment or entrepreneurship ventures.

Chioma Ifeanyi-Okoro, CEO and co-founder of My African Corner, said it aims to “transform word-of-mouth marketing among the African diaspora through an innovative digital media platform that brings African diaspora businesses, events, arts, culture and content to the limelight in cities across the world, starting in Toronto.”

My African Corner is a platform that “aims to transform word of mouth marketing among the African Diaspora through its innovative digital media platform that brings businesses, events,

arts, culture and content owned by the African Diaspora to the limelight in cities across the world.”