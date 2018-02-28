BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Only One Week to Go & the FIFA World Cup Trophy lands in Naija! Here’s how you Can Win a Ticket

28.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

FIFA World Cup TrophySet your timer right! One week from today and we are going to see the Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Live. I can feel the chills all over… I mean goosebumps! It’s finally going to be here; first in Abuja and then in Lagos. If you have not gotten your ticket to see the original FIFA World Cup Trophy when it arrives…then you are on a long thing.

So what are you waiting for? Follow Coca-Cola on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter to also join the challenge to win a ticket. You might be lucky and just win a VVIP ticket to hang out in style with your favourite Naija celebrities and the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Wow! Can’t wait to be part of this once in a lifetime moment! It’s going to be groundbreaking! Thanks, Coca-Cola!

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija