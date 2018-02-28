BellaNaijaWCW: Chinenye Nnoli is using Metrowoman to Help Women Live their Best Lives

The importance of having a community of people who provide succour, support, comfort and opportunities for growth in various areas of our lives cannot be overemphasised.

Our #BellaNaijaWCW this week Chinenye Nnoli, began a platform, Metrowoman, that does this. The platform is “all about celebrating the modern contemporary woman and helping her as she moves through the different phases of life.”

What began as a WhatsApp group of about 30 women, who discussed their challenges, prayed together weekly, and supported each other’s businesses, metamorphosed into a huge platform reaching thousands of women all of the world with its own blog, talkshow, power brunch series, as well as a marketplace show, which was described as “an online shopping series that showcases the exploits of female entrepreneurs in Africa.”

There are so many issues the 21st Century woman is facing: dealing with gender equality at work; managing the work life balance, pregnancy and parenting; dealing with personal finance and budgeting; and managing a business in a harsh economic situation, among others. Metrowoman, through its talkshow and other platforms, addresses these issues by inviting experts to shed light on how best one can navigate them and come out happier and better.

Chinenye has a law degree from the University of Benin and is an alumnus of the Lehigh University, Bethlehem Pennsylvania, and the Enterprise Development Center (EDC), Pan Atlantic University. She is also an associate member of the International Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN).

Chinenye also runs her family business as the CEO of Smiles Pharmacy. We applaud Chinenye for starting an important platform to inspire, support, and showcase women.