BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie to interview Hillary Clinton during PEN World Voices Festival

28.02.2018 at By 2 Comments

Hillary Clinton has been announced as the person to deliver the Arther Miller Freedom to Write lecture during the PEN World Voices Festival and after the lecture, Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will interview the American politician.

According to the official website of the festival, Hillary Clinton will draw on her time as the nation’s top diplomat and her ​career in politics​ to underline the centrality of free speech — broadly defined and vociferously defended — in sustaining healthy democracies and vibrant societies.

Following the lecture, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will engage Clinton in conversation.

World Voices says “This dialogue between two strong advocates for women and girls—one from politics and diplomacy, the other from world literature—promises unique insights into how we might imagine a better future for women and girls around the world. Named for playwright Arthur Miller, a fierce advocate for free expression and longtime leader of PEN, the annual lecture is a hallmark of the Festival.”

The event is set to hold in April in New York.

 

2 Comments on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie to interview Hillary Clinton during PEN World Voices Festival
  • Jennietobbie March 1, 2018 at 12:58 am

    🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • mama zee March 1, 2018 at 10:23 am

    now that’s what i’m talking about, you rock girl!. please lets read stories that inspire the common man to do more not stories that don’t add value to anyone like ”presidents son arrives the country” who cares!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija