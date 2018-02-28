Must Watch Trailer! Jide Kosoko, Shaffy Bello, Afeez Oyetoro, Omowunmi Dada star in “Just Before I Do”

Filmmaker Omilani Oluyinkan‘s film “Just Before I Do” follows a conniving mother in law, who is the brain behind all the mayhem an unmarried couple experience, leaving no trace whatsoever.

The romantic drama features Nollywood stars such as Judith Audu, Omowunmi Dada, Jide Kosoko, Eddie Watson, Kalu Ikeagwu, Shaffy Bello, Afeez Oyetoro(Saka) and Omilani Oluyinka, amongst others.

Click here if you missed the behind the scenes photos.

BN TV has got your first look at the trailer.

Check it out below.

