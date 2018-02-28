Get the Scoop! Ramsey Nouah, Segun Arinze, Rachel Oniga star in New Action Drama Series “Oghenekome”

There’s a new series in town and we’ve got the scoop for you.

Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah stars alongside Segun Arinze, Rachel Oniga, Chelsea Eze and more in “Oghenekome”, produced by Micromedia Limited.

It’s a story of intrigue, love, culture and action.

‘Oghenekome’ is a tale of revenge, twisted sorrow, pain and an intrinsic ambition to become King and Ruler of a community. Oghenekome Odesa is both the protagonist and villain in this remarkable rendition of the struggles and journey of the oppressed indigenes of Egodi Kingdom.

Kome met Roli whom he fell in love with whilst displaced from his community, they have been together sharing a joint desire to overcome poverty, ethnic minority deprivation, and standing tall as a voice for the oppressed people in their region. Will their love for each other overcome their present ambitions?

Watch the trailer below.



