Get the Scoop! Ramsey Nouah, Segun Arinze, Rachel Oniga star in New Action Drama Series “Oghenekome”

28.02.2018 at By 5 Comments

There’s a new series in town and we’ve got the scoop for you.

Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah stars alongside Segun Arinze, Rachel Oniga, Chelsea Eze and more in “Oghenekome”, produced by Micromedia Limited.

It’s a story of intrigue, love, culture and action.

‘Oghenekome’ is a tale of revenge, twisted sorrow, pain and an intrinsic ambition to become King and Ruler of a community. Oghenekome Odesa is both the protagonist and villain in this remarkable rendition of the struggles and journey of the oppressed indigenes of Egodi Kingdom.

Kome met Roli whom he fell in love with whilst displaced from his community, they have been together sharing a joint desire to overcome poverty, ethnic minority deprivation, and standing tall as a voice for the oppressed people in their region. Will their love for each other overcome their present ambitions?

Watch the trailer below.

5 Comments on Get the Scoop! Ramsey Nouah, Segun Arinze, Rachel Oniga star in New Action Drama Series “Oghenekome”
  • Lol February 28, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    urhobo wadoooooo!!! My culture is getting shown off finally!
    The Warri pidgin English is dry sha but we will take it.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • tunmi March 1, 2018 at 3:54 am

    Damn!!!!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Temi March 1, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Ramsay! Ramsay! Ramsay! How many times did I call your name?

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Anu March 1, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    this is beautiful. Culture is sooooo beautiful
    Ramsey is such an amazing actor. one of the finest actors in naija really if not the finest. He would deliver yoruba, igbo, hausa, and even urhobo roles easily. Amazing!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • bushido March 2, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Silent Night/Blind Trust reunion

    Love this! 1 Reply
