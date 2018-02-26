Akin & Toyin Olatunji-Daniel of Eventecture Cover Vanguard Allure’s Wedding Issue

Akinola and Oluwatoyin Olatunji Daniels were first friends, then became a couple and finally became business partners. They are both Managing Partners at Eventecture – a one stop design company that specialises in building distinct and amazing stages, set, lighting, and special effects for weddings.

While it’s not uncommon to see a couple who work together, Akin and Toyin share synergy in love and work that has helped to put their family business on the front burner as they churn out amazing masterpieces one event at a time.

As Vanguard Allure rounds off talking about love this month of February, Akin and Toyin sit down with Jemi Ekunkunbor to talk about how they manage to maintain a successful work-life balance.

Credit

Creative Director: Nelly Mesik

Photography: Trans4maz Fotography

Stylist: Rhoda Ebun for RTF Company

Hair: Sari Signature

Makeup: Prada House

Location: Trish O Luxury Interiors.