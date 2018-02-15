To change the country is not easy – Tinubu

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, said evolving “true change’’ in the country as promised by the party is not an easy task.
Tinubu, recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the party´s consultation, reconciliation and confidence-building team, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja when he visited National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun.
In giving Tinubu the assignment, Buhari had explained that it was to improve cohesion within its chapters in the state ahead of 2019 general elections.
The assignment will involve reconciling political office holders at the national and state levels and addressing the crisis in Kano, Kogi and Bauchi chapters especially.
Tinubu said, “we worked hard to get victory; we have never governed before, but we won the confidence of Nigerians to govern.
“We have a plan to really serve the country to change and reform the country, but it is not easy to have those changes implemented like instant coffee.
“We have to grow it; we have to face challenges.
“The challenges faced by the government and the president are enormous; it’s only because people are not paying attention to the various statistics that are available and we have to push that.
“The challenges of reform and re-engineering of the finances of this country, stopping corruption and challenging the status quo to change are there; they don’t go away over night.”
He, however, assured that he would give listening ears to all complaints from the party’s troubled chapters across the country.
He added that his visit to the APC national chairman was for consultation, saying that there was need for the party members to examine themselves.
The party leader said that since the party won election in 2015, expectations of Nigerians and the attendant goodwill were very high, but pointed out that “the situation is different today’’.
He said that he would seek opinion and advice on various complaints in some of the states to reconcile aggrieved members.
He said that he would move the party in a cohesive manner and reposition it, while re-building the confidence of members.
Receiving Tinubu, Odigie-Oyegun admitted that there were challenges in some of the party´s chapters and even in its National Assembly caucus.
“There is no question that there are major issues in the National Assembly, major issues in Kano, Kogi and Benue which is the current challenge,’’ he said.
“We will make your assignment the most successful one; you are welcome.
“I know you are here to brief us and tell us how you want to proceed and how we can fit into the picture and the way we will take it up,’’ the chairman added.
Fools when u people were shouting change up and down u didnt know. Na today day break?
Tinubu, you can say all you want but Buhari will NOT win another election. You guys don’t want it to change for the better because you are complacent the way it is. It gives more room to push your selfish, greedy agenda.
The time for Nigeria to change is here.
Africa can not continue to be the dark continent.
Light is about to take over that continent.
He says “but it is not easy to have those changes implemented like instant coffee” but its eady fir this block heads in leadership position to embezzled funds for economic growth. Its easy easy to sell the oil God blessed us with to flourish thriugh black market to western countries and have the proceeds deposited in their personal account. It easy fir an Oyibo man to decide that ge wants to come back to Africa and govern the country which this block heads won’t think twice about. The Oyibo man will change it sharp sharp fir the gain of his person and country of origin and supress the real citizens if the country. And countinue to use the resources for the gain of their own country. This is part of the reason colonizatiin was sucessful. Too any block heads in important position. Excuse typos i had to vent and leave
MAYBE YOU SHOULD START BY POSITIVELY REFORMING YOURSELF, SIR…
Just negodu this one 😒
Ee… We know, but can you old guys step aside for the younger generation to try? Maybe, just maybe, they’ll change Nigeria.
Daddy Tinubu is every in the news of late….I hope he his not planning to run for president since he almost did the last time before people called him to order and he gave Buhari his “slot”.
Any right-thinking person who reads this and still votes for Buhari has his Chi to answer to. Clearly, they are not thinking of how to resolve the many problems in the country. Instead, they’re strategizing to win another election. All they want is to remain in power. They care less for the masses.
He is very much RIGHT!!!. You cannot change a Nation that was sooooo much negleted by past Leaders and you expect it to be fix after 4 yeas, you guys commenting must be joking. The damage done to pipelains and reduction on the oil price was a very bad situation for this present goverment and Nigeria at large, so let us stop destorying what God has given us that is our Oil and the Minaral Resouces and the Leaders of all Institiutions should STOP CURUPTION. And not to forget, that all past Leaders forget to diversify the economic and that was another problem for the country. So in coming election God Amighty will elect the right person for Nigeria and not YOU or ME but God, because He see the future but we see JUSTNOW view. So Nigerians stop complaing and do the right thing in your communties, that is loving your Neghbour and Nigeria the only country you have and PRAY FOR HER (Nigeria). I love my country Nigeria, God bless Nigeria in Christ Jesus Amen.
Aunty You are the joke o. God punish people like you. I bet your father Na APC so you are chopping and do not know the pain these useless broomers Hv put Nigerians thru. Buhari NEVER AGAIN
Reaaalllyyy…… Imagine that…. So when they were promising ‘instant coffee’ change, they were either stooopid or delusional… They didn’t bother with their homework abi?? Please miss me with your excuse-making self… Come 2019, they should just clear out.
It is not easy to change the country but it is easy to loot it dry!