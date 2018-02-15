Maju presents ‘Sisterhood’ – A Valentine’s Fashion Campaign

The season of love is upon us, what better way to celebrate than with the love between sisters! A sister is a best friend from birth and God’s way of proving that he doesn’t want us to walk alone.

Known for celebrating womanhood, female fashion brand, MAJU presents: SISTERHOOD

The campaign highlights the bond shared between sisters and embraces the unique personalities of each sister pair. From clean lines and colour blocking to prints and pastels, there’s a look for you and your sister.

In celebrating sisterhood, the campaign features sisters; Taiye and Kehinde Awoniyi, Renée and Nadine Audifferen and Tito Akomolafe and Wendy Akomolafe-Kalu – everyday women excelling in their fields with a strong bond of sisterhood.

The collection is available for immediate purchase at www.shopmaju.com

Credits:

Photography & Creative Direction: Anny Robert | @anny_robert

Muses: Kehinde Awoniyi | @keniawoniyi, Taiye Awoniyi | @mtawoniyi, Renée Audifferen | @reneeaud, Nadine Audifferen | @nadineaa_, Tito Akomolafe | @pweetywings & Wendy Akomolafe-Kalu | @wendya_

Styling: Oyinade Williams | @naddiewilliams

Makeup: Honeys Touch | @honeystouch & YNK | @ynk.co

Hair: Good Hair | @goodhairltd

Hair Styling: Jordan Olu | @jordanolucuts

For more on African Fashion & Style, please visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!