Towards a Cleaner & Healthier Lagos! Lagos Govt, PSP Operators, Visionscape collaborate on Cleaner Lagos Initiative

The differences which gave rise to the emergence of refuse across Lagos State over the implementation of a new waste management policy encapsulated in the Cleaner Lagos Initiative have been resolved, with all the key players agreeing to sheath their sword and collaborate in order to ensure cleaner, prosperous and healthier environment in the state.
The resolve to collaborate was reached on Thursday at a meeting held between officials of the Lagos State Government, Visionscape Sanitation Solutions and Waste Collection Operators (WCOs), also known as Private Sector Participant (PSP) Operators.
Speaking at the meeting, the State’s Commissioner for the Environment, Dr. Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti said that government was interested in easing challenges being experienced in Waste Management at present by creating synergy between Visionscape and the WCOs in their spheres of operation, stressing that resolving the challenge in a mutually beneficial manner was the best approach.
“Government more than ever believes in this partnership and that is why it has not only provided a facility of up to N2.5b with State Government guarantee, which PSP Operators could access to upscale their operations but has also opened another channel through the Employment Trust Fund for loan facilities at reasonable interest of not more than 12% per annum”, he said.
The Environment Commissioner stated that the Lagos State Government was determined to remove all bottlenecks hindering seamless waste disposal operations, adding that it was making the bold move of targeting a turn-around time of thirty minutes at the dumpsites by encouraging concerned stakeholders to create additional platforms at the sites.
He emphasized that no efforts would be spared to return the dump sites to sanity by reducing the menace of indiscriminately parked trucks and scavengers, both of which add to the loss of time at the dump sites. On his part, Visionscape’s Chief Executive Officer, John Irvine, applauded the new found understanding between his company and the Waste Collection Operators and stated that challenges being experienced in domestic waste management in Lagos State had to do with the fact that the domestic waste operator was just in its first cycle of operation, meaning that it must contend with some teething problems.
His words: “It is not unusual to face this kind of problems especially in the first cycle of operations. It takes some time to build the superstructures and to ameliorate the present hiccups; we are buying locally and taking steps to have waste container bins manufactured locally.”
Speaking on behalf of the WCOs, Kasumu Afis Olasehinde reiterated their commitment to the success of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative and pledged to roll out more trucks to rid Lagos of Wastes’ black spots. “To show our total commitment to a cleaner, healthier and safer Lagos, we have not only resolved to work with the Government of Lagos State and the domestic waste operators as partners, we have also resolved to commence free Operations every Thursdays to mop up black spots in our respective areas,” he said.
It was agreed at the meeting that a seamless process should be put in place on how Visionscape and the PSPs will partner on the door-to-door collection of waste from March 1. It was also agreed that Visionscape would take the PSPs on a tour of the Epe Landfill, the first engineered landfill in West Africa.
The meeting also agreed to set up a committee comprising all the stakeholders to ensure smooth operation of the project. At a meeting with the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu at City Hall, Lagos Island on Wednesday, community leaders and market leaders also embraced the Cleaner Lagos Initiative. With the reconciliation efforts, normalcy has started returning to Lagos streets.
Wow!!! Kudos to Lagos State and John Irvine. I go fit they breathe again in Naija. It’s unfortunate that our people dirty sha, na only to dress and show off dem sabi, as long as they are inside their AC car, dirty for road na landscaping. VisionScape una do well on.
Lagos is in its dirtiest state at the moment. Visionscape has only 100 trunks functioning in the whole of Lagos state and they are still waiting for the arrival 500 more. Until the trucks arrive Lagos is a big mess.
I wonder why Lagos state govt is quiet about the mess…. Hands have been properly greased I guess
Lol Nky. If Visionscape indeed has 100 trucks and are expecting more, then that’s good news for Lagos state because i’m VERY sure the average PSP operator cannot boast of beyond 2 compactors in their fleet. I know this because i work at Motorways in Ikosi which is really close to that dumpsite in Ojota, and you’ll be surprised at the amount of information you pick up in passing when the drivers discuss or congregate.
Big big grammar to explain the incompetence and nonsense that is currently happening in Lagos state waste management. For the past 3-4 months, this waste matter has been hanging. Disgusting.
i totally agree, also they did not give any solutions to the dump sites especially that at olososun…………..
Nigerians just love to complain. Just 100 trucks. As if you have ever seen any other company in Nigeria with 100 trucks. If they have said they have more coming why won’t you wait and see instead of your constant negativity.
At least there’s signs of moving forward in Lagos. Someone is doing something about the trash that has been a problem from time immemorial.
Kudos Lagos! Good luck. I hope the initiative is a success.
Hmm it’s true sha.. I don’t think there is a garbage company in the country talk less of one that has that many 😄.. carry go Ambode! Nothing do you.
Because Ambode dischrged lawma
This is great news.
It’s a very cool development… At least we’ll see more clean roads now.. Join forces together and get the job done. Big ups to Ambode, visionscape and the PSPs
this is a very brilliant initiative I must say. Kudos to Lagos state government for doing all they can to make Lagos clean again. 👏
I’ve been seeing large numbers of their cleaners in my area here too. That’s progress
It may seem impossible right now but i know with this collaboration and all hands in deck, a Cleaner Lagos is sooner than we expect
Why didn’t the Lagos Govt go directly to the PSPs instead?
I hardly comment on BN, but since i already replied Nky, i might as well soldier on. Lagosians please let’s be sincere, the same people who throw stuff out of their moving cars in Ikorodu are the same ones who will pass a pile of trash in Surulere and “tsk tsk” that Lagos is dirty and Visionscape is not working. Forgetting that they are part of the problem. I don’t know why KAI stopped arresting you people, maybe when they resume, we’ll know who’s truly responsible for the waste in Lagos state.
I believe this new found togetherness between both parties will foster a cleaner and healthier Lagos for every lagosian.
This is the best news I’ve heard today. You guys should keep it up. A cleaner Lagos is all we want!
This is a very good news, impressed by the action of the LASG to make Lagos clean👏👏👏👏
Lagos has never been dirtier. The previous system put in place by dash Ola was fine there was no need for a ‘cleaner lagos’ initiative. I have dirt I haven’t been able to dispose of for weeks because the waste managers have not been coming to my area and the waste truck pushers have been banned
I hope this cleaner Lagos initiative will not lead to a cholera outbreak. Even the streets are overrun with dirt
Meant *fashola. Autocorrect is a pain!
I don’t understand why we don’t believe in building on what others have already in place that works. There is NO good news about this!!! Why does each new government believe to make meaningful change/impact they have to total eliminate the old system (especially those that have worked ok) and start something totally New? Is the word “improvement” foreign to us? Why couldn’t Ambode improve on what Fashola had in place already? Do we always have to start from the bottom each time? Even if you want to implement something new put a transition system in place so everything does not go to hell and basket before the new system is in place. I really wonder who advises these government officials. It makes me doubt they are actually looking out for the good of the average Lagosian in this case.
Lagos is very very dirty under Ambode. he just being mischievous by not building on what Fashola already did. Lagos was much cleaner under Fashola… Ambode don’t let pettiness or over loyalty wreck the small good work you might achieve or mess up the little ones Fashola already achieved in his time under your party or else you might be preparing to hand over Lagos state to PDP… be wise!
