Davido & B-Red learnt how to sing & dance from me – Senator Adeleke | WATCH

Popular Nigerian Senator Ademola Adeleke, father of singer B-Red and uncle to Davido became an internet sensation after a video of him dancing at an event went viral.
Speaking to Goldmyne TV at a recent event, Senator Adeleke revealed the he was not in the least surprised at the singers’ success as he taught them to sing and dance from a young age.
Watch the video below:
Why not ask him what his contribution is to the the legislative process?
This our country ehn, ‘e tire me. I just weak’
Lol. I love his spirit. He’s always happy and dancing. Life is too short to be in a shell all the time.
You can’t help but love that man lol.. God bless Nigeria
Love it. 😂
Okay! I dunno why I just had an imagery of Buhari doing the dance steps instead! Hmm! Okay bye…