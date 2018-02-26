BellaNaija

Davido & B-Red learnt how to sing & dance from me – Senator Adeleke | WATCH

26.02.2018

Popular Nigerian Senator Ademola Adeleke, father of singer B-Red and uncle to Davido became an internet sensation after a video of him dancing at an event went viral.

Speaking to Goldmyne TV at a recent event, Senator Adeleke revealed the he was not in the least surprised at the singers’ success as he taught them to sing and dance from a young age.

Watch the video below:

6 Comments
  ade February 26, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Why not ask him what his contribution is to the the legislative process?

    Love this!
    mr.a February 26, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      This our country ehn, ‘e tire me. I just weak’

      Love this!
  o February 26, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Lol. I love his spirit. He’s always happy and dancing. Life is too short to be in a shell all the time.

    Love this!
  Reaq February 26, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    You can’t help but love that man lol.. God bless Nigeria

    Love this!
  Anon February 27, 2018 at 2:05 am

    Love it. 😂

    Love this!
  Ottawa Queen February 27, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Okay! I dunno why I just had an imagery of Buhari doing the dance steps instead! Hmm! Okay bye…

    Love this!
  • Post a comment

