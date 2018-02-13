Facebook User claims Cross River State is serving Rotten Chicken to Primary School Pupils

A Facebook user, Ifere Paul, has claimed the Cross River State Government is feeding its primary school pupils rotten chicken.

Paul, in a post on his Facebook, shared photos of pieces of chicken in a carton. The chicken is provided as a part of the state’s school feeding program, Paul added.

He claimed the chicken is brought in from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where it is fried before it is transported to local governments around Cross River State.

He wrote:

This is the chicken which Cross River State government is feeding primary school pupils in Cross River State. The SSA on Home Grown Feeding Program to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State is bringing this chicken from Uyo. Fry them there and then begin to transport them to Cross River State. This is apart from deduction of 15 Thousand Naira from the monies paid to the food vendors. This chicken is fried and stored under serious unhealthy and unhygienic conditions. By the time they fried the chicken and bring to Calabar, some are already rotten and smelling before they reach places like Odukpani, Akampkpa, Biase, Yakurr, Obubra, etc. It is very bad that government can be this mean. It is so sad that people appointed to serve are the same people fowling the efforts of the federal government in Cross River State. If Ayade children were studying in Cross River State, would he allow SSA feed his children with this rotten chicken? The President must hear this.

See the post below:

Photo Credit: Ifere Paul