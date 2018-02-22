Here are a few Facts about Tolani Otedola You might not Know! | Watch on BN TV

In Accelerate TV’s Accelerate 9 segment, stars share 9 facts about the which their fans may not be aware of. This episode features musician, Tolani Otedola.
Watch:
<
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
22.02.2018 at By BN TV 2 Comments
In Accelerate TV’s Accelerate 9 segment, stars share 9 facts about the which their fans may not be aware of. This episode features musician, Tolani Otedola.
Watch:
<
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!
#1 unknown fact: that she is actually related to the Otedola clan i.e. Femi, Cuppy and Temi
Awww…. She has a likeable personality and seems very calm. I think she deserves just as much exposure as her sisters. Her skin has a wonderful glow. I listened to Tenderoni. It’s really good.