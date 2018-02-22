Rudeboy & Jim Iyke clash over Love Interest in Music Video for “Somebody Baby” | Watch on BN

Paul “Rudeboy” Okoye releases the music video for his latest single Somebody Baby as shot and directed by ace cinematographer Clarence Peters.
The video sees Rudeboy try his best to win over his love interest who happens to be the girlfriend of another man played by Jim Iyke.
Hit Play below!
This is Dope!! Welldone Rude Boy!
I
Chaiii this one is a Hitttttt
Even though I am rooting for Peter more I cant deny this Paul is super talentedddddd
It is well. Y’all will winnnnnnnnnnn
Great video. 👏👏👏👏🏽👏
I initially thought and still think that the song is just there, however, this very entertaining video salvaged the song totally.
From the comments I got my hopes up, and went to watch….Now I gotta pick em up from where they dropped to. Ciao.
I am pausing to write this, this song is da bomb! Paul finally did it!!! Yaaaayyyyyy
He is the real Psquare oooo.
Back to my song jareee….she be somebody baby eh😃
Omg, that video is dope! Peter really raised the bar with this one! Ten stars!!!
Oh snap, I meant Paul. I still can’t tell them apart 🙂
Great song magnificent video