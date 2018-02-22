BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Rudeboy & Jim Iyke clash over Love Interest in Music Video for “Somebody Baby” | Watch on BN

22.02.2018 at By 9 Comments

Paul “Rudeboy” Okoye releases the music video for his latest single Somebody Baby as shot and directed by ace cinematographer Clarence Peters.

The video sees Rudeboy try his best to win over his love interest who happens to be the girlfriend of another man played by Jim Iyke.

Hit Play below!

9 Comments on Rudeboy & Jim Iyke clash over Love Interest in Music Video for “Somebody Baby” | Watch on BN
  • Awesome February 22, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    This is Dope!! Welldone Rude Boy!

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • SoniaPaloma February 22, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    I

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • SoniaPaloma February 22, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Chaiii this one is a Hitttttt
    Even though I am rooting for Peter more I cant deny this Paul is super talentedddddd
    It is well. Y’all will winnnnnnnnnnn

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • B February 22, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Great video. 👏👏👏👏🏽👏

    I initially thought and still think that the song is just there, however, this very entertaining video salvaged the song totally.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • olanna+odenigbo February 22, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    From the comments I got my hopes up, and went to watch….Now I gotta pick em up from where they dropped to. Ciao.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • I love it February 23, 2018 at 7:23 am

    I am pausing to write this, this song is da bomb! Paul finally did it!!! Yaaaayyyyyy
    He is the real Psquare oooo.
    Back to my song jareee….she be somebody baby eh😃

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Tootsie February 23, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Omg, that video is dope! Peter really raised the bar with this one! Ten stars!!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Tootsie February 23, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Oh snap, I meant Paul. I still can’t tell them apart 🙂

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Lucky Akpofure February 24, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Great song magnificent video

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija