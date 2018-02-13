Idia Aisien, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, Sisi Yemmie share their Valentine’s Day Plans with BN Style

BN Style asked a few of your favourite influencers what they had planned for Valentine’s Day tomorrow and here’s what they told us!
Idia Aisien
Media Personality, TV Host & Model
I’m taking my mum on a spa day date tomorrow and on Wednesday I’m taking my dad to dinner at Noir
Taje Prest
Media Personality & Entrepreneur
We haven’t finalized yet, but plans for the day are looking like breakfast with bae. I have a shoot in the afternoon then most likely dinner with the bae & private viewing of Black Panther after.
Angel Obasi
Style Blogger – The Style Connaisseur
So I just called my boyfriend to know where we would be going and he said he won’t even be available on that day. Lmao! As I am a lonely bird, I would most likely be with my friends at buzz bar or even House.
Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun
TV Host & Entrepreneur
I’ll be sitting pretty in pink on my hubby’s lap at my favourite restaurant.
Eki Ogunbor
Style Blogger, Model, BellaNaija Style Editor
I don’t have much planned for the day. After work, I’ll be off to the gym for my work out as I continue my #BNSLiveWellWeek journey to a healthier lifestyle and then go for dinner with a friend after.
Dodos
Professional Makeup Artist & Beauty Blogger – IamDodos
Dinner at home
Deola Adebiyi
Beauty & Lifestyle Blogger – OmogeMuRa
For Valentine’s Day this year, I’m going out with my boyfriend. He hasn’t told me where we are going so it’s going to be a surprise. For my outfit, I’m going to keep it soft and flirty – maybe a nice dress or a tee and a skirt. Makeup-wise, I’m going to keep it nice and soft. A muted pink/purple eye look with a lot of highlight and some glossy nude lips.
Mary Edoro
Editorial Assistant at BellaNaija Style & Personal Style Blogger – Lagos City Chic
I’m not keen on Valentine’s Day celebrations. Too cliché, too much pressure. But I looove love. So I’ll probably spend the evening watching romantic comedies (or sending hate mails to my exes, just kidding).
Mimi Onalaja
TV Presenter & Fashion Enthusiast
Lol, definitely no bae – Valentine’s will be spent with the beautiful couples that go to see The Royal Hibiscus Hotel in the cinemas!
Rhonkefella
Style, Lifestyle Blogger & Entrepreneur
I have a saloon and nail date. And then after that, come home and sleep!
Silvia Njoki
Fashion, Travel, Beauty Blogger
Valentine’s Day is me and my baby girl. She will be on midterm break! So yeah, lots of chocolate 🍫 💐 and ice cream 🍨 for us. I’d love to create memories and make her aware of this beautiful day of love. She is 5+
Nicole Chikwe
Beauty and Health Enthusiast, Entrepreneur
Valentines Day is a little early for us this year. Having dinner with Bae on the 13th because the 14th is Ash Wednesday #catholictins
Sisi Yemmie
Food & Lifestyle Blogger, YouTuber
I’ve concluded on my plans. We will go nowhere on Valentine’s Day because everywhere is usually crowded on days like that. Days after we can spoil ourselves with food and relaxation – a family Valentine (toddler included).
Uzo Ukegbu
Style Consultant & Vlogger
So I don’t actually have plans for Valentine’s Day! Last Saturday, my friend was buying tickets for Black Panther for this Wednesday and bought one for me. I woke up yesterday and was like oh Wednesday is Valentine’s Day! I’ve never celebrated Valentine’s Day, so I guess this year isn’t that much different!
Afua Rida
Fashion & Lifestyle Blogger
So my plans will be dinner with friends and then also a gift or two to myself.
Stephanie Coker 😂😂😂😂🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️
😂😂 Stephanie Coker know GOOD and WELL she and that skeezer she married won’t be doing nothing productive together. She shouldv’e skipped out on this V-day questionnaire. She knows this post is for giggles and NOT in her favor. #mrsTryHard
I like this post.
Everyone saying ‘ no bae’…ok oooh… Ash Wednesday tinz