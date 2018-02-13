BellaNaija

Idia Aisien, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, Sisi Yemmie share their Valentine’s Day Plans with BN Style

13.02.2018 at By 4 Comments

BN Style asked a few of your favourite influencers what they had planned for Valentine’s Day tomorrow and here’s what they told us!


Idia Aisien

Media Personality, TV Host & Model 

I’m taking my mum on a spa day date tomorrow and on Wednesday I’m taking my dad to dinner at Noir

Taje Prest

Media Personality & Entrepreneur

We haven’t finalized yet, but plans for the day are looking like breakfast with bae. I have a shoot in the afternoon then most likely dinner with the bae & private viewing of Black Panther after.

Angel Obasi

Style Blogger – The Style Connaisseur

So I just called my boyfriend to know where we would be going and he said he won’t even be available on that day. Lmao! As I am a lonely bird, I would most likely be with my friends at buzz bar or even House.

Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun

TV Host & Entrepreneur

I’ll be sitting pretty in pink on my hubby’s lap at my favourite restaurant.

Eki Ogunbor

Style Blogger, Model, BellaNaija Style Editor

I don’t have much planned for the day. After work, I’ll be off to the gym for my work out as I continue my #BNSLiveWellWeek journey to a healthier lifestyle and then go for dinner with a friend after.

Dodos

Professional Makeup Artist & Beauty Blogger – IamDodos

Dinner at home

Deola Adebiyi

Beauty & Lifestyle Blogger – OmogeMuRa

For Valentine’s Day this year, I’m going out with my boyfriend. He hasn’t told me where we are going so it’s going to be a surprise. For my outfit, I’m going to keep it soft and flirty – maybe a nice dress or a tee and a skirt. Makeup-wise, I’m going to keep it nice and soft. A muted pink/purple eye look with a lot of highlight and some glossy nude lips.

Mary Edoro

Editorial Assistant at BellaNaija Style & Personal Style Blogger – Lagos City Chic

I’m not keen on Valentine’s Day celebrations. Too cliché, too much pressure. But I looove love. So I’ll probably spend the evening watching romantic comedies (or sending hate mails to my exes, just kidding).

Mimi Onalaja

TV Presenter & Fashion Enthusiast

Lol, definitely no bae – Valentine’s will be spent with the beautiful couples that go to see The Royal Hibiscus Hotel in the cinemas!

Rhonkefella

Style, Lifestyle Blogger & Entrepreneur

I have a saloon and nail date. And then after that, come home and sleep!

Silvia Njoki

Fashion, Travel, Beauty Blogger

Valentine’s Day is me and my baby girl. She will be on midterm break! So yeah, lots of chocolate 🍫 💐 and ice cream 🍨 for us. I’d love to create memories and make her aware of this beautiful day of love. She is 5+

Nicole Chikwe

Beauty and Health Enthusiast, Entrepreneur

Valentines Day is a little early for us this year. Having dinner with Bae on the 13th because the 14th is Ash Wednesday #catholictins

Sisi Yemmie

Food & Lifestyle Blogger, YouTuber

I’ve concluded on my plans. We will go nowhere on Valentine’s Day because everywhere is usually crowded on days like that. Days after we can spoil ourselves with food and relaxation – a family Valentine (toddler included).

Uzo Ukegbu

Style Consultant & Vlogger

So I don’t actually have plans for Valentine’s Day! Last Saturday, my friend was buying tickets for Black Panther for this Wednesday and bought one for me. I woke up yesterday and was like oh Wednesday is Valentine’s Day! I’ve never celebrated Valentine’s Day, so I guess this year isn’t that much different!

Afua Rida

Fashion & Lifestyle Blogger

So my plans will be dinner with friends and then also a gift or two to myself.

4 Comments on Idia Aisien, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, Sisi Yemmie share their Valentine’s Day Plans with BN Style
  • Red February 13, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    Stephanie Coker 😂😂😂😂🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Nkechi February 14, 2018 at 6:22 am

    😂😂 Stephanie Coker know GOOD and WELL she and that skeezer she married won’t be doing nothing productive together. She shouldv’e skipped out on this V-day questionnaire. She knows this post is for giggles and NOT in her favor. #mrsTryHard

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Radiant February 14, 2018 at 9:27 am

    I like this post.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Mahka February 14, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Everyone saying ‘ no bae’…ok oooh… Ash Wednesday tinz

    Love this! 7 Reply
