Kechi Okwuchi covers “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” | WATCH on BN TV

“I used to be ashamed of all my scars,” Kechi Okwuchi sings as she covers “This Is Me,” the award winning song from musical “The Greatest Showman.”
The “America’s Got Talent” finalist visited Nigeria earlier in February, and checked into the studio on her visit.
Kechi sang with her characteristic passion, belting out the notes with so much emotion.
Watch the song below:
Unfortunately I don`t hear quality vocal range such as this from Nigeria singers.I dare anyone to give me a name of any Nigerian singer locally based that will match this vocal range.
In conculsion,I say that we have not began identifying our best talents.They aren`t in Lagos,we must search further within the hinterlands of Nigeria
Powerful and so inspiring! May God continue to cause you to shine Kechi.
I only heard this song for the first time last weekend and I was thrilled watching Keala Settle perform it! And now to hear our very own Kechi doing it just brought the words alive. Really warmed my heart.
Awww my Kechi! You go girl!