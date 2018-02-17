Kechi Okwuchi covers “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” | WATCH on BN TV

BellaNaija

17.02.2018

“I used to be ashamed of all my scars,” Kechi Okwuchi sings as she covers “This Is Me,” the award winning song from musical “The Greatest Showman.”

The “America’s Got Talent” finalist visited Nigeria earlier in February, and checked into the studio on her visit.

Kechi sang with her characteristic passion, belting out the notes with so much emotion.

Watch the song below:

  • godwin February 17, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Unfortunately I don`t hear quality vocal range such as this from Nigeria singers.I dare anyone to give me a name of any Nigerian singer locally based that will match this vocal range.
    In conculsion,I say that we have not began identifying our best talents.They aren`t in Lagos,we must search further within the hinterlands of Nigeria

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Theresa O February 17, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Powerful and so inspiring! May God continue to cause you to shine Kechi.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • newbie February 18, 2018 at 1:09 am

    I only heard this song for the first time last weekend and I was thrilled watching Keala Settle perform it! And now to hear our very own Kechi doing it just brought the words alive. Really warmed my heart.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Ottawa Queen February 19, 2018 at 1:47 am

    Awww my Kechi! You go girl!

    Love this! 5 Reply
