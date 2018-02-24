Mummy & Me! Sophia Momodu takes us through Imade Adeleke’s Natural Haircare Routine in New Vlog | Watch on BN T

On a new vlog on Sophia Momodu‘s Youtube channel, The Sophia Momodu Channel, she takes us through Imade Adeleke’s natural haircare routine.
P.S – Imade is toooo cute!
Watch:
So very cute!
Also, Sophie doesn’t seem to have natural hair, good to see she’s taking out time to cater for her daughter’s natural hair. It’s a little tedious; even for me who has natural hair. Cool video.
Lovely Video.
Milk it for all the juice hunnay!! 😛
Good one, I sure learnt something from this video. But bia, mama Imade, one day you go chook your nail for your pikin eye!
I can’t stand to use/waste egg on my hair lol.
Cute baby
I like this Sophia girl… she dey try.
I wish her and Imade well
She was such a trooper!
How did she get the child to be this sweet? My one and half year old girl won’t even allow me to touch her hair and my 4 year hates wash days with passion!