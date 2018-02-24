Mummy & Me! Sophia Momodu takes us through Imade Adeleke’s Natural Haircare Routine in New Vlog | Watch on BN T

BellaNaija

24.02.2018

On a new vlog on Sophia Momodu‘s Youtube channel, The Sophia Momodu Channel, she takes us through Imade Adeleke’s natural haircare routine.

P.S – Imade is toooo cute!

Watch:

  • Bola February 25, 2018 at 2:01 am

    So very cute!
    Also, Sophie doesn’t seem to have natural hair, good to see she’s taking out time to cater for her daughter’s natural hair. It’s a little tedious; even for me who has natural hair. Cool video.

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • O~Intuition! February 25, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Lovely Video.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Free February 25, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Milk it for all the juice hunnay!! 😛

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Everything ‘s Rosie February 25, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Good one, I sure learnt something from this video. But bia, mama Imade, one day you go chook your nail for your pikin eye!

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Ec February 25, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    I can’t stand to use/waste egg on my hair lol.
    Cute baby

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Maris February 26, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    I like this Sophia girl… she dey try.
    I wish her and Imade well

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Bobosteke February 27, 2018 at 8:42 am

    She was such a trooper!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Daisy February 27, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    How did she get the child to be this sweet? My one and half year old girl won’t even allow me to touch her hair and my 4 year hates wash days with passion!

    Love this! 6 Reply
