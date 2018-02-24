Olajumoke speaks about Trends & Acceptance with Yemi Blaq on a New Episode of ‘Olajumoke Sauce’ | BN TV

On a new episode of Olajumoke Sauce, model Olajumoke speaks to Nollywood actor Yemi Blaq about desperate girls, prostitution and gay relationships.
Watch:
Watch:
At least she had some self-awareness to suggest that her opinions on homosexuality might be coloured by her lack of exposure. I wish her much growth. And for Nigerians to become more critical of their objections to homosexuality.