BN TV: Relive all the Fun Moments from Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s Grand Ball in this New Vlog!

On the 11th of February 2018, we celebrated an iconic lady of substance who has encapsulated Nigerians both home and abroad with her remarkable contribution to the movie industry.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, ‘Omosexy’ as she’s popularly called, celebrated her 40th birthday in a most remarkable way, by having a five-day event which rounded off with an unforgettable ball held at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It was a night of glamour that commemorated not just her 40th birthday but her 20th Wedding Anniversary with her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde.

Watch all the fun moments below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>