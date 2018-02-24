Bonang Matheba, Waje, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde at SLAY Festival 2018

On Saturday, February 17th, 2018, talented and ambitious women from all across Africa gathered to celebrate technology, culture and innovation at the second edition of SLAY Festival.

The impactful and fun-filled event took place at the historic Tafawa Balewa Square, and was set up to accommodate the three themed stages this year; Money & Success, Health & Wellness and Arts & Culture. These stages featured interesting and educational panel sessions that filled their seats, including:

Building a global African brand with Bonang Matheba

How to get a job at Nigeria’s best places to work with Jessica Akano and Oyiza Salu moderated by Chika Uwazie

and moderated by Bossing up in a male-dominated industry by TRACE Naija with Sam Onyemelukwe , Waje and Feran Owootomo moderated by Ariyike Owolagba

with , and moderated by Can you really have it all with Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde .

. Turning content into cash with Ink Eze and Sisi Yemmie moderated by Dolapo Oni Sijuwade

and moderated by Designing a life you love with Simi Nwogugu , Betty Irabor and Funmi Victor-Okigbo

, and And many more!

The festival also offered intimate masterclasses with a smaller attendance cap, to allow for more individualised attention from the industry experts leading them. Focuses ranged from marketing, digital content, law, and technology, and some of the most popular sessions included:

Personal Branding for Career Women by Glory Edozien

Secure the Bag: How to save and invest so you never go broke by ARM with Henrietta Bankole-Olusina

with Millennials guide to managing your personal finances with Chidinma Okoli

Fundraising Advice for African Startups by Yele Bademosi

Taking Mobile Photography to the Next Level by Samsung

Tech Tools for Creatives and Influencers by Liz Osho, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, and Kehinde Smith

And more!

Attendees at the event also got the chance to have one-on-one chats with business and career specialists at the Leaderships Circles and Expert’s Corner. Mentors provided individualized advice in areas like business development, strategy, and even offered resume rewrites and reviews.

Different brands brought life to the event with their various interactive activities, which were a big hit. Crowd favorite Maggi was present and offered a delicacy of yam and plantain porridges as well as their famous Jollof to keep attendees energized. Both Clinique and House of Tara provided free makeup touch- ups and gift bags to all attendees who stopped by their stations, and it was all tribe and culture as attendees got face and body paint courtesy of TRACE.

After the sun went down, drinks were poured by Chivas and performances from Show Dem Camp, Funbi, Tomi Thomas, Odusin, BOJ and Ajebutter made for the perfect end to a perfect day.

Overall, SLAY Festival 2018 was even bigger and better than promised, and attendees are already counting down to next year. @TemmyVault on Instagram wrote, “I’m glad I didn’t miss #SLAYFestival 2018. I had so much fun, and the masterclasses were on point. Can we fast forward to 2019 already, [cause] I’m definitely not missing it next year!”

We’ll definitely see you there!

*Event sponsors included SLA, Maggi Nigeria, LSETF, Samsung, CHIVAS, MedPlus, Lagos Innovates, ALAT, ARM, House of Tara, Kinky Apothecary, Hygeia HMO and Clinique.

Media partners included BellaNaija, EbonylifeTV, Olorisupergal, Guardian, PulseNG, Nothing to do in Lagos, Yellow of Lagos, BeatFM, CoolFM, FOMO, TW Magazine, Ndani, StyleMeAfrica, Konbini, Genevieve, YNaija and TRACE.*

———————————————————————————————————————BellaNaija is a media partner for SLAY Festival