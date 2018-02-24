Join Alero Otobo, Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun & Nkoyo Rapu at the Women for Change Ladies Breakfast Meeting | Saturday, March 3rd

Before a plane takes off, it starts off slowly and gathers momentum for the great flight; that is how we move to greatness in life, we build the right amount of momentum and strength to propel us and sustain us as we head for success.
We would be holding another women’s breakfast meeting with another set of powerhouse speakers and ministers who would be sharing and enlightening us on the principles and truths to building momentum that lasts.
Date: Saturday, March 3rd, 2018.
Time: 8.00 am.
Venue: This Present House, The Dome, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1.
The @womenforchangeng network invites you to meet and fellowship with other women on the same journey as you. Invite every woman you know to be a part of this phenomenal meeting.
The speakers are Alero Otobo and Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun.
Host: Nkoyo Rapu.
….and again no single woman among the speakers. I made this same observation about their last conference that was titled “seasons” and there was not a single woman on the speaker line up. All the speakers were married. This church seems to have a problem with single women yet the bible says it is better to be single than married…..are we following the bible or is the church just as obsessed with marriage as world in this Nigerian cultural context.? … looking down on single people as some sort of second class citizens…..
I don’t attend TPH but this may be their married women’s fellowship. Many churches have married women’s group. Also they may be thinking that married panelists will be better seeing as they were once single and now married so can share from both angles. That’s just what flashed through my mind reading your comment. But it’s better for the panel to have at least one single lady. I’m sure they will see your comment and improve on the next one
@sharon i share your concerns, however the message is women for change,not single and married programme so i do not think your distinction should come to play here. Our mission as women is to bring change whether single or married….the passage you quoted in the bible was more of Paul’s opinion, he had weighed the distractions that marriage brought and claimed that with singleness your focus could really be on God. So i doubt any one is better than the other, single or married only if your are single and are defiling the body. No one is a second class citizen what the church may have been looking for was credible women who can speak not their marital status. So i plan to attend and urge you to do the same there might be a message for you straight from the throne room