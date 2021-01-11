Connect with us

Music

New Music + Video: Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun - Eledumare

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Timi Dakolo give His Fan the Surprise of a Lifetime

Music

New Music: Mya K - Moves

Music

New Video: Shatta Wale - 1 Don

Music

New EP: Monica Ogah - Different

Music

New Music: Mr Naturah - Super Star Tripz

Music

New Video: Nao feat. Adekunle Gold - Antidote

Music

Dwin, The Stoic's Live Performance of "The Lonely" is Worth Seeing

Music

#BBNaija's Brighto & Wathoni star in the Official Video for Reekado Banks' "Speak To Me" feat. Tiwa Savage

Music

New Music: Nandy feat. Joeboy - Number One

Music

New Music + Video: Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun – Eledumare

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun begins the year strong with a new song and video “Eledumare“, the lead single off her forthcoming album also titled “Eledumare“.

The song was produced by Focus Ramon and Emmeno, and its video shot and directed by Chubike Roy Agu.

She describes this special number as “a simple song about my Father, Lord and Saviour: acknowledging that He is God and there is none other beside him. He is all Powerful yet so Loving, All-knowing yet so Faithful to go at my pace. Oh, how I love my Jesus! I use a few names in my Yoruba language and some in Igbo Language to describe Him.”

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chioma Momah: Things to Consider Before Hiring a Domestic Help

BN Book Review: 30 Days of Excellence by Juliet Ehimuan | Review by The BookLady NG

Money Matters with Nimi: New Year Resolutions & Financial Procrastination

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Tari Taylaur: Who is Controlling your Mind in 2021?
Advertisement
css.php