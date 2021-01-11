New Music + Video: Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun – Eledumare

Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun begins the year strong with a new song and video “Eledumare“, the lead single off her forthcoming album also titled “Eledumare“.

The song was produced by Focus Ramon and Emmeno, and its video shot and directed by Chubike Roy Agu.

She describes this special number as “a simple song about my Father, Lord and Saviour: acknowledging that He is God and there is none other beside him. He is all Powerful yet so Loving, All-knowing yet so Faithful to go at my pace. Oh, how I love my Jesus! I use a few names in my Yoruba language and some in Igbo Language to describe Him.”

Watch the video below: