New Music: Mya K – Moves

2021 may have just started but R&B/Pop starlet Mya K is already bringing the heat with her blazing new single “Moves” produced by Champs. Mya K made an exciting announcement on her IG revealing her new single dropping today.

Mya K is a vocal force to be reckoned with, the British-Nigeria first gained national exposure on 2011 debut single “I’ll Survive” and her collaboration with Vector, May D and Reminisce.

“Moves” is a personal record dedicated to her fans and family who keep her motivated to achieve her goals. Go take a listen below while we anxiously await more songs from Mya K this year.

