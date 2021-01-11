Connect with us

Music

New Music: Mya K - Moves

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Timi Dakolo give His Fan the Surprise of a Lifetime

Music

New Music + Video: Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun - Eledumare

Music

New Video: Shatta Wale - 1 Don

Music

New EP: Monica Ogah - Different

Music

New Music: Mr Naturah - Super Star Tripz

Music

New Video: Nao feat. Adekunle Gold - Antidote

Music

Dwin, The Stoic's Live Performance of "The Lonely" is Worth Seeing

Music

#BBNaija's Brighto & Wathoni star in the Official Video for Reekado Banks' "Speak To Me" feat. Tiwa Savage

Music

New Music: Nandy feat. Joeboy - Number One

Music

New Music: Mya K – Moves

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

2021 may have just started but R&B/Pop starlet Mya K is already bringing the heat with her blazing new single “Moves” produced by Champs. Mya K made an exciting announcement on her IG revealing her new single dropping today.

Mya K is a vocal force to be reckoned with, the British-Nigeria first gained national exposure on 2011 debut single “I’ll Survive” and her collaboration with Vector, May D and Reminisce.

“Moves” is a personal record dedicated to her fans and family who keep her motivated to achieve her goals. Go take a listen below while we anxiously await more songs from Mya K this year.

Listen to the track below:

Download

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chioma Momah: Things to Consider Before Hiring a Domestic Help

BN Book Review: 30 Days of Excellence by Juliet Ehimuan | Review by The BookLady NG

Money Matters with Nimi: New Year Resolutions & Financial Procrastination

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Tari Taylaur: Who is Controlling your Mind in 2021?
Advertisement
css.php