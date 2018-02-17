BNSxSLAY18: Don’t Miss the BN Style Station at SLAY Festival Today!

It is a few hours to SLAY Festival and we are so excited about all the interesting activities lined up for the day.

In addition, BellaNaija Style will have a dedicated BN Style Station for:

#60SecondsSlay : This will include a festival themed makeup session for any BellaStylista interested to be done by renowned makeup artist Dodos Uvieghara and the exciting part is, she’ll do it in 60seconds!.

A fun session by And lots of cool Street Style Snaps!

So come ready to show us you are a Street Style Slayer.

See you there!