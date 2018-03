Nigerian based menswear label Veens Clothing recently released its latest collection titled The Cynosure.

Featuring Nollywood actor Okey Uzoeshi, Mr Tourism Nigeria runner up Ernest Akparanta and fashion model Scott Pears, the lookbook shows off a variety of transitional kaftans with patch work, popping prints and eye-catching colours.

See the full collection below

Credits

Designer: @veensclothing1

Photography: @oak_c

Models: @okeyuzoeshi, @classicerny and @scottpears

Studio: @aysugarr