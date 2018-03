SLAY Festival 2018 is taking place right now at Tafewa Balewa Square and there are lots of motivating panels and edgy street style going on.

The #BNStyleStation is also filled with lots of fun activities including; a #60SecondsSlay by celebrity makeup artist Dodos, a photo boooth session and a whole lot more.

Follow the conversation on @belanaijastyle, @bellanaijaonline and the hashtag #BNSxSLAY18

See all the fun below:

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Feb 17, 2018 at 4:16am PST

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Feb 17, 2018 at 4:30am PST