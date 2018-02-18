This year’s SLAY Festival #SLAYFestival2018 was the place to be yesterday!

The event which is a celebration of innovation and culture held at the Tafewa Balewa Square and was a parade of gorgeously painted faces, colourful braids, glitter eyeshadows, statement eyewear and much more that we have all come to expect from this urban and cool event.

We will bring you the Best Street Style from the day, but first, check out these #BellaStylistas that nailed festival fashion despite the flaming Lagos heat.

Photo Credit: Instagram | #SLAYFestival2018