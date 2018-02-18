This year’s SLAY Festival #SLAYFestival2018 was the place to be yesterday!
The event which is a celebration of innovation and culture held at the Tafewa Balewa Square and was a parade of gorgeously painted faces, colourful braids, glitter eyeshadows, statement eyewear and much more that we have all come to expect from this urban and cool event.
We will bring you the Best Street Style from the day, but first, check out these #BellaStylistas that nailed festival fashion despite the flaming Lagos heat.
***
Photo Credit: Instagram | #SLAYFestival2018
I’m a bit confused, I thought SLAY festival was like a younger generation wimbiz.
So what does this slay festival seek to achieve? No clarity… Nigeria has easily become the most shallow, mindless and vapid country…so slaying to what end? I dont even see anyone slaying anything..this is all around tacky
Asante sana ( thank you)!
You miss the point though.
This is a networking event for young women by She Leads Africa. She Leads Africa is a community that helps young women achieve their professional dreams, and personally, I’ve found many of their articles helpful. I have also attended a few of their events.
The community is also founded by young women. Ordinarily, they will mix the flair of youth with business. I think it’s a great way of selling hard work.
I will have loved to be at this one but I missed it. I am sure many of the young women that attended took one or two important lessons. That it is called “SLAY festival” does not mean it honors shallowness.