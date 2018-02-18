BellaNaija

Fun, Food & Games at the Pinkberry Exclusive Launch Party in Lagos

18.02.2018

PinkberryOn the 7th of February, 2018, Pinkberry – the light, refreshing delicious yoghurt treat- launched in Nigeria at an exclusive event in Lekki. A very whimsical yet inviting space welcomed guests, defining a night that was to come. There were games, a pair of swings to share with a friend, and lots of food, music and fun.

But the highlight of the night was, of course, the Pinkberry yoghurt. Guests could not get enough of it, and everyone who tasted it could not stop gushing about its perfect balance of sweetness and tartness.

What’s more, people could pick a ton of topping choices to create amazing combinations- strawberry, mango, grapes, watermelon, cheesecake, brownies, cake, white chocolate, dark chocolate and so much more.

We’ll let the pictures tell the rest of the story:

  • Aare farmland February 18, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    not bad, family event, romantic event, selfie joint

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Uyai February 18, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Beautiful

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • abby February 19, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    looks good, bolly lomo stop dressing like this na..stop it

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • sisi February 19, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    please what does PINKBERRY do/

    Love this! 0 Reply
