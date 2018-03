Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William are currently at the 2018 EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) and Kate is proud flaunting her baby bump.

The 2018 BAFTAs was held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England.

The 36-year-old pregnant royal chose a dark green Jenny Packham dress accessorized with a Mascaro clutch.

See the photos of them at the event below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson | Jeff Spicer