Saraki invites Child Comedian Emanuella to Senate

The Senate President Bukola Saraki has invited comedian Emanuella to visit the senate sometime.

Saraki was reacting to news that Emanuella is set to feature in a Hollywood movie produced by Disney Studios.

The child actress/comedian had shared a photo of herself on set on her Instagram, writing:

Thanks @disneystudios God bless everyone whose support has added to bringing us here. I never dreamed of being here so soon. I miss Success. I love you all. https://www.instagram.com/p/BfS1Cccgfqq/?taken-by=officialemanuella

Saraki, on his Twitter, asked that she visit so thy would discuss the development of young talents in the creative industry. He wrote:

Congratulations Emmanuella! Make sure you make them laugh over there. Your story is an inspiration. Come by the @ NGRSenate sometime, let’s discuss how we can develop the potential of our young talents in the creative industry. cc: @ markangelcomedy

