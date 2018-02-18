Saraki invites Child Comedian Emanuella to Senate

The Senate President Bukola Saraki has invited comedian Emanuella to visit the senate sometime.
Saraki was reacting to news that Emanuella is set to feature in a Hollywood movie produced by Disney Studios.
The child actress/comedian had shared a photo of herself on set on her Instagram, writing:
Thanks @disneystudios God bless everyone whose support has added to bringing us here. I never dreamed of being here so soon. I miss Success. I love you all.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BfS1Cccgfqq/?taken-by=officialemanuella
Saraki, on his Twitter, asked that she visit so thy would discuss the development of young talents in the creative industry. He wrote:
Congratulations Emmanuella! Make sure you make them laugh over there. Your story is an inspiration. Come by the
@NGRSenate sometime, let’s discuss how we can develop the potential of our young talents in the creative industry. cc: @markangelcomedy
— Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) February 18, 2018
You need more people Oga. Discussion that will not go anywhere? How about discussing why someone that finished secondary school cannot read, write or count? How about discussing why teachers are not paid salaries and are also expected to buy chalk and other school supplies from their purse? How about discussing why some states are serving rotten food to students in the school feeding program? Mad person. You think inviting the girl will titillate us and make us forget the rubbish you guys are doing?
As in…let’s discuss ko, let’s discuss ni; as if it is true. All the ones they have been discussing between themselves in the senate, where are the results and how has it benefitted the masses? She goes there, you take smiling pictures, pass the brown envelop, post pictures on social media showing you’re man of the people and it ends there. Very annoying, trying to use the girl for cheap publicity after she has hustled her way up and not allowed this country to kill her dreams like it does others daily. Let’s kuku pay Emmanuella to do your job since you have no idea how to develop young talents, shows you should not be there in the first place.
@ mrs C ..you have said it all
Hmmm, Nigerian politicians an their notice me strategy, well is fine o if only they can see other young champ in same regard.
Free standardized education from kindergarten to secondary school for every Nigerian child. That’s how!