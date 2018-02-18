BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Saraki invites Child Comedian Emanuella to Senate

18.02.2018 at By 5 Comments

Saraki, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Queen Elizabeth II implicated in new Tax Haven Leaks Paradise Papers - BellaNaija

The Senate President Bukola Saraki has invited comedian Emanuella to visit the senate sometime.

Saraki was reacting to news that Emanuella is set to feature in a Hollywood movie produced by Disney Studios.

The child actress/comedian had shared a photo of herself on set on her Instagram, writing:

Thanks @disneystudios God bless everyone whose support has added to bringing us here. I never dreamed of being here so soon. I miss Success. I love you all.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfS1Cccgfqq/?taken-by=officialemanuella

Saraki, on his Twitter, asked that she visit so thy would discuss the development of young talents in the creative industry. He wrote:

Congratulations Emmanuella! Make sure you make them laugh over there. Your story is an inspiration. Come by the @NGRSenate sometime, let’s discuss how we can develop the potential of our young talents in the creative industry. cc: @markangelcomedy

5 Comments on Saraki invites Child Comedian Emanuella to Senate
  • Mrs chidukane February 18, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    You need more people Oga. Discussion that will not go anywhere? How about discussing why someone that finished secondary school cannot read, write or count? How about discussing why teachers are not paid salaries and are also expected to buy chalk and other school supplies from their purse? How about discussing why some states are serving rotten food to students in the school feeding program? Mad person. You think inviting the girl will titillate us and make us forget the rubbish you guys are doing?

    Love this! 68 Reply
    • Mama February 19, 2018 at 1:11 am

      As in…let’s discuss ko, let’s discuss ni; as if it is true. All the ones they have been discussing between themselves in the senate, where are the results and how has it benefitted the masses? She goes there, you take smiling pictures, pass the brown envelop, post pictures on social media showing you’re man of the people and it ends there. Very annoying, trying to use the girl for cheap publicity after she has hustled her way up and not allowed this country to kill her dreams like it does others daily. Let’s kuku pay Emmanuella to do your job since you have no idea how to develop young talents, shows you should not be there in the first place.

      Love this! 45
    • omomo February 19, 2018 at 1:34 pm

      @ mrs C ..you have said it all

      Love this! 8
  • olabode February 19, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Hmmm, Nigerian politicians an their notice me strategy, well is fine o if only they can see other young champ in same regard.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Kkay February 19, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    Free standardized education from kindergarten to secondary school for every Nigerian child. That’s how!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija