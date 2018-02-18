BellaNaija

#BBNaija: What do you think about Khloe & K. Brule of KSquared being sent Home?

The worst happened on #BBNaija today: 2 housemates – 1 pair – Khloe and K. Brule (KSquared), were disqualified after earning 3 strikes.

No one was expecting it.

K. Brule had previously earned one strike when, after the first party in the house he jumped from the bedroom upstairs.

And when you earn one strike, so does your partner.

It was after another party, this time yesterday, when K. Brule and Khloe got into a fight.

For insulting his mother, Khloe earned one strike.

That’s 2 for KSquared.

K. Brule, who had to be restrained by Angel from attacking DeeOne, was also issued one strike.

And that’s 3!

As expected, people have something to say about the disqualification.

Some think the punishment was too harsh. Some think it was unfair, compared to other punishments meted out to other housemates. Others are just really upset with Khloe or K. Brule or both.

See the Twitter reactions below, and let us know what you think:

12 Comments
  bliss February 18, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    *peeping through the blinds to look at BellaNaijaVisitors*
    *side eyes*
    I refuse to be part of this covenant of malice. ha!

    How deep is BBN3’s crime that y’all killing them like that.

    …and I know some of you are fans of them ratchet.
    let me come and go
    #MINA yo!

    Reply
  bliss February 18, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    #MINA

    Reply
  bliss February 18, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    #MINA 2

    Reply
  Ijebujesha February 19, 2018 at 2:59 am

    When did Nigerians start bearing Khloe?

    Reply
    Jay February 19, 2018 at 5:12 am

      Very stupid question.

      Love this! 27
    Ekoatheist February 20, 2018 at 2:30 am

      When you decided to type this sentence in english instead of your native tongue. Yeah right about then. Imbecile.

      Love this! 8
  Raphael February 19, 2018 at 5:48 am

    Funny

    Reply
  sid February 19, 2018 at 6:05 am

    BBNAIJA is fake, because politics is being played….. what happened to Ceec and Lolu strike? TOBI was not given a strike even while Ceec is to be partner

    Reply
    a girl has no name February 19, 2018 at 10:42 am

      Most of y’all don’t watch, you just follow the show on SM, when cee c and lolu earned those strikes they were a pair! The reason why they are both partners now. Let me not hear this bbn unfair rubbish again, na naija election?

      Love this! 17
  admireme February 19, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Make dem greet their papa and mama wen dey reach house. Wetin concern agbero with overload?

    Reply
  nathy khumalo February 19, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    To me to evicted by pairing is not fair at all because how if the partner never have any strikes it is unfair practice ,biggy must a look at that please.

    Reply
  Ashie February 20, 2018 at 11:54 am

    @nathy khumalo you just made my day with your grammar.
    lol.

    Reply
  • Post a comment

