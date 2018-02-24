BN Style Spotlight: Rita Dominic at the #SilverbirdManofTheYearAwards

Last night, the annual Silverbird Man of the Year Awards took place at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island.

The award show which is held to honor and reward highly achieved women and men in Nigeria, had celebrities in attendance including Nollywood actress Rita Dominic.

Rita Dominic who presented the Lifetime Achievement Award, wore a silver dress tagged “Grand Royal – Catherine Tier Dress” out of renowned designer, Lanre Da Silva‘s SS18 collection.

For her hair, the actress went for a classic sleek low bun while she opted for metallic eyes and nude lips for her makeup, finishing off the look with minimal jewelry and a black clutch.

See photo & video below:

A post shared by LDA World (@lanredasilvaajayi) on Feb 24, 2018 at 6:28am PST