BN Style Spotlight: Rita Dominic at the #SilverbirdManofTheYearAwards

Last night, the annual Silverbird Man of the Year Awards took place at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island.
The award show which is held to honor and reward highly achieved women and men in Nigeria, had celebrities in attendance including Nollywood actress Rita Dominic.
Rita Dominic who presented the Lifetime Achievement Award, wore a silver dress tagged “Grand Royal – Catherine Tier Dress” out of renowned designer, Lanre Da Silva‘s SS18 collection.
For her hair, the actress went for a classic sleek low bun while she opted for metallic eyes and nude lips for her makeup, finishing off the look with minimal jewelry and a black clutch.
See photo & video below:
This is the worst I’ve seen her look… frumpy…
Nah. Wait for the real wedding gown. nah. Nah. Nah.
QUEEN RITA! ❤️
She should have said NO to the dress.
Teeheee
old mama gown. rita deserves better.
I use to think lanre da silva was a good designer but I was so wrong about her. She’s probably one of the worst nigerian designers ever.
Bruno, I like you sha. When you hype, you hype to the high heavens, when you condemn, you do so in totality. There is room for error, middle-ground…
Its the height. She’s not tall enough. On Agbani or Oluchi it would look better.
U guys talking rubbish…. fashion designers don’t make an every day regular kind of outfits u can get a tailor to to that or buy a ready made…. as a celeb u should have versatility in ur looks Rita is the fashion goddess and she speaks class just exactly what the dress needs… she rocked it effortlessly and made the dress look stunning…. anything Rita wears is gold in my eyes
Ps; I don’t know her personally or met her
(First time commenter)
There is something not right about this dress. Or is it that Rita is too short? Anyhow because it’s a copied version that Lanre Da Silva usually does. I think the dress wore Rita. Made her look matronly be COS she is too short for these layers. Sighhhhh
Awww. 😭 I was rooting for Riri! This dress was a hot mess! Rita should stick to form-fitting styles. This look is frumpy. 😢 She’s still the queen 👑 of fabness any day!
I am sincerely shocked at these comments. This is hands down the best Rita has ever looked! This dress is breathtakingly beautiful, flattering and elegant.
This is the one time her fashion did not wow me. It looks odd, the dress looks beautiful and all but not on Rita, she is not wearing it well at all.
Very classy and elegant.
The dress looking like a Maternity Gown /Night Gown.
Maybe if Rita were taller and the colour of the dress was darker, something like burgundy or wine, it would have looked better. it would have contrasted nicely against her skin tone.