“Black Panther” is not your Everyday Kind of Superhero Movie – Lupita Nyong’o on The Daily Show | WATCH

On this episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, star actress Lupita Nyong’o chats about the strong female leads in the movie Black Panther and explains how she got the role of Trevor’s mom in the adaptation of his memoir Born A Crime.
Watch the video below:
I saw it today, I loved it.
I think I am in love; that Chadwick guy can invite me to Wakanda anytime 🙂
Because it is not. These guys have made history. I absolutely loved it
Who else caught the subtle innuendos in this movie about the non factual narrative for years that Africans sold their own into slavery?
-Also the rebel cold line between Africans and African Americans owing to years of non identity and their wiped out history? Like they have become what they cant fully be, neither can they return to motherland as it seems they don’t really don’t belong anymore.
– When killimonger refused to be alive and asked to be buried in the ocean with his ancestors who chose death rather than be slaves……kinda seems like a stance for African Americans, aint no motherland for them!
Interesting interpretation. I’d like to have an audience review drink meet about black panther. Regarding your killmonger comment, I thought it was because he was not going to be free -he’d pay for his crimes even though he had life. I dont think it is about not finding their place on the motherland. I thought it was about how you get there. Especially, since the outcome of the battle for the throne was accepted until he came with his crazy ideas.
I agree with you on the African American point. It was and is a clear representation of how they feel today. No direct relationship with culture. No ties. No bonds. All severed. That’s why a lot of them are Angry and also can’t stand Africans (particularly Nigerians).. However, this movie is creating a wind of chain. There is a cry for knowledge. A huge interest in knowing their Ancestral history. Even Chadwick said he had to trace his roots prior to shooting this movie; he found out that he has ties to Sierra Leone, Nigeria (Yoruba), a 2 other African countries. 🖤🖤🖤
Wind of change**
@marsala we are going to need receipts for that Yoruba Chadwick claim 😂The man has repeatedly said he is linked to a Limba tribe in Sierra Leone. I even did a quick Google to check after reading your comment. 😝
@NDbabe, Sorta but just the correlation but getting to motherland however is not the issue. I think finding their place, getting accustomed to a culture that should be home yet very foreign is. And probably self entitlement as well (As killimonger returned only to be king & rule)
@Marsala, Facts….it burns not to have a solid family history except the generic story, “your ancestors were brought here as slaves” told by same captors who destroyed every trace of their lineage.
Temi, it’s mostly the Limba of Sierra Leone but also Yorubas of Nigeria and Jola of Guinea Bissau or something.
I will rather be buried with my ancestors than be alive is connected to the bondage of mental slavery, the indescribable physical, emotional, and mental pain Black slaves went through and the effect of it till today.
The struggle to balance an identity of a slave who was taken from their land unwillingly and arriving in a country where they are even faced with the worst human condition. From segregation to civil rights movement where they fought for their right and freedom. And it’s not like they can easily return back to Africa. Every group has a place to call home except them and Native Americans. So, Black Americans practically are not accepted and welcomed in both worlds.
It’s better to be dead than go through the traumatic experience many Black Americans have gone through and are still going through today.