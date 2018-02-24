BellaNaija

The Folorunso Alakija Tweet that broke the Internet!

24.02.2018

Oil Mogul and the richest black woman in the world, Folorunso Alakija has been trending on Twitter all day after tweeting that the oil bloc on which she started her company was received by “faith” when no other company wanted it.

Twitters users seem to be divided over the tweet as a particular faction seem to believe she got the oil bloc as a result of her connections while others are content to “tap into the blessings” as well.

Read her tweets below:

Read some responses to her tweets below:

  • Alex February 24, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    I can relate. She made a covenant, similar to mine with God: “Bless me O Lord, and from the highest of platforms, I will speak about your goodness, that all may know that without you, I know no success; I am nothing . So that, the faith of those who believe in you will be strengthened and unbelievers will come to acknowledge your greatness and call you ‘Almighty, The One True God!'”

    Love this! 140 Reply
  • Lol February 25, 2018 at 12:10 am

    God is not only for blessings oh.

    Love this! 52 Reply
  • bruno February 25, 2018 at 12:18 am

    u and ur family are enjoying the riches that belong to nigerians and u are saying it is God’s doing. really?

    I heard she’s very tribalistic.

    mumu nigerians continue tapping into blessings while a select few enjoy the riches and resources that rightfully belong to u. stupid nation full of stupid people.

    Love this! 106 Reply
  • John February 25, 2018 at 1:23 am

    I don’t blame her..i blame the stupid people from so called Niger Delta

    Love this! 31 Reply
    • Abk February 25, 2018 at 3:25 am

      You’ve started with your foolish comments.

      Love this! 26
    • Lol February 25, 2018 at 4:18 am

      They stole it we did not know how to fight and claim it back.

      Love this! 20
    • NDBabe February 26, 2018 at 12:31 am

      What? We are stupid because we stopped fighting since we get murdered in large numbers each time we try to take back our wealth? May God give you your own Niger Delta experience so that we can see you be wise!

      Love this! 18
  • Anonymous February 25, 2018 at 5:33 am

    I wish this woman will either use what she got from Nigeria’s resources to create jobs, create scholarships and actually glorify God by being a blessing to millions or Shut up! We are not interested in your” transactional God is an ATM testimony”. You, IBB, Danjuma etc took OUR commonwealth and being Mrs IBB’s tailor, you kept it for her and only came out after she died….All ye religious Nigerians calling yourselves Christians God is watching you and we shall all stand before the Judgement seat of Christ who does not take bribes.

    BN I know you and other journalists in Nigeria don’t have the balls to ask questions like your mates in other countries. Rose of Sharon was a tailor on Ogunlana or Adeniran Ogunsanya and she somehow got oil well? Please……this woman should emulate Oprah who worked for her billions. On the 25th anniversary of her show, over 100 black physicians marched and said she put them through Morehouse Med School, several successful people came out to speak of her paying their school fees etc . We are not talking about the kids in her school in SA some of whom are now in Ivy League and other universities all over the world, courtesy of Oprah. Nigerians act as if a man’s life consists in the abundance of his material or dollar resources. No. It’s the footprints you leave in the sands of time and in other people’s lives.

    We need billionaires who create jobs, scholarships, fund Salvation Army like soup kitchens and shelters all over. The poor don’t need your prayer, you got their oil, give back.

    Love this! 186 Reply
    • Fizzy February 26, 2018 at 12:58 am

      Thank you @Anonymous. This woman should keep quiet and go away as in leave us alone.

      Love this! 49
  • AceOfSpades February 25, 2018 at 8:05 am

    I am not into Oil and Gas business but I know that stuff will be very expensive to run which means she had to source for funds to make it work. I am sure Agbami isn’t the only one in Nigeria. Nigeria being what she is will have some Oil Blocks that aren’t running but everyone is focusing on Alakija’s. Would it be ok for the Oil Block to be there with no one tapping it? I know if it was so easy to just get it and become a billionaire overnight, the Babanginda that ‘gave’ her would be running it himself somehow even if it’s lowkey. Babangida must have been expecting Alakija to fail because nobody hands over billions of dollars to anybody (even though its indirect)

    All in all, Nigerians do not like success stories. Linda Ikeji would have been 5 times richer than she is right now if she didn’t project that her ‘I am rich’ image. God bless the day Dangote will share his story, Nigerians will remind him of his import monopoly because of government connection.

    What do I even know sef?

    Love this! 69 Reply
    • omomo February 25, 2018 at 9:31 am

      true talk..i think mrs Alakija should just stay away from social media because Nigerians are mostly angry and sensitive…i know other very silent oil bloc people who are just enjoying their wealth without noise …she should be careful

      Love this! 39
    • Adunnie February 25, 2018 at 2:27 pm

      Staying off social media is not the solution. Please you guys should drop that stay off social media as a solution to every problem. A lot of Nigerians are just seriously angry, hateful, malicious, jealous, full of wickedness and so much bitterness towards their fellow human being. We carry religion on our head but majority are not and cannot be happy for people who are actually progressing and holding their own. Once a person shares how they came from nothing to something human beings will twist it and then suggest all manner of things. These tweets and comments are a representation of these individuals and how they actually reason. The people sharing their stories should not stop because of nay sayers and negative lots. Those of us who get motivated pick the messages we need and make something meaningful of our lives. The rest can stay on Twitter and blogs hating and dissecting it foolishly till the world ends. Hating on rich people won’t make you rich. Better dust your shoes and get to work..

      Love this! 69
    • slice February 25, 2018 at 3:32 pm

      She should post the paperwork that shows her legit acquisition and also post bank statements showing how she got the money to pay fir the block. Anything besides that, she should quietly eat her stolen wealth. She wants to gave it both ways. Be a thief and keep her name no way masam

      Love this! 50
    • Lol February 25, 2018 at 6:44 pm

      This is not about anger- the gap between rich and poor in nigeria is massive. I saw a 6 week old baby starve to death because the family couldn’t afford a $250 operation. Also people dying because they don’t have money for antibiotics. People working without being paid for months. So how dare people say haters and bitter. No benefits, nothing to fall back on. Problem is we are not angry enough…there’s no social justice or it seems justice of any sort in Nigeria. What dirty secrets did she keep for Mariam before she died…what infrastructures has she developed…we can deceive humans but not God.

      Love this! 62
    • seriously February 25, 2018 at 8:34 pm

      The point is not about how expensive is it to run it but how is she being a good steward of what “God” gave her is the point.
      It doesn’t make sense to boast of your riches, money in a country where more than half of the population are living below average and struggling for basic necessities. I’m not talking about only giving to those who are connected to you and based on nepotism. And not the money they give to pastors. Create something that average Nigerians will have access to, that’s how to build your country. Nigerians have the mentality of only me and my family(that’s even a stretch) will have money then compete with you to show off they have more money. The worst part, do everything to make sure the other person doesn’t succeed.

      There’s nothing wrong with government assistance to getting rich but give back into the economy and the country you belong to. You see how Microsoft, Apple, Sam Waltson(Walmart)Harpo(oprah) Tyler Perry and his studio created jobs for Americans.

      Love this! 22
    • aosho103 February 26, 2018 at 7:16 am

      She doesn’t run it. Chevron does. Chevron pays her for the privilege. She gets 60% and doesn’t contribute any skills. Before she had no financial contribution but I’m not sure if she shares the expenses now. This was why Obj collected 50% from her

      Love this! 9
  • Nky February 25, 2018 at 8:21 am

    I worked on a project for Famfam oil and net Mrs Alakija in passing. She was polite and charming.
    What I do not understand is howNigerians are 100% focused on financial blessings. The primary objective of Christians above every other thing should be to spend eternity in heaven

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Opeewe February 25, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Nigerians can kiss a$$ sha. Osi thinking he will get a pat on the back for supporting trash talk. Haha. Jokes on you. Madam Alakija, miss us with the bs. Your friend the late Maryam Babangida gifted you with the asset for services rendered.

    Stop trying to deceive yourself. It’s your life, your luck. Enjoy yasef! Thanks

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • Jummy February 25, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Bunch of angry people.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Lol February 25, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Should not all oil blocs be nationalised?

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • The Real Oma February 25, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Eka – @Lioness’s tweet says it all.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • jokobaba February 25, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Make me sef swallow better money like that snake. I go give tithe for church , give testimony join sef say God don do am. Nonsense and ingredient.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • tunmi February 25, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    When a Nigerian success story includes tee mention of God more than what they actually did….

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Adaolisa February 25, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    In the words of Shakespeare , ‘some are born great,some achieve greatness while some have greatness thrust upon them’

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • NDBabe February 26, 2018 at 12:35 am

    I am going to be bold and figure out which Nigerian asset/commonwealth I can commandeer to my private use for profit through peeps I know and then give God the glory because all good things – i.e., if it is good to me but may have deprived others to the point of death- come from him. Maybe I will tweet some blessing phrases to you guys to help you receive the same revelation I was privy to. I wont tell all of you how I waka the waka to get the asset. I will just tell you it flew into my damn lap. I wont tell you about meetings, discussions, etc because that is all stuff y’all need to receive through your own interaction with God.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Adeola Opeloyeru February 26, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    honestly people should be mindful of what they say before making comments. I know this woman very well, i even attend her ministry this woman is gifted and she used her resources for God. Imagine sending 32 people to Jerusalem every year this people are without passport ooo give them allowance they’re going to use over there. establish the widows and meet the needs of people in need. even if she acquire it base on lie with all she is doing with it she will be blessed. afterall is not how we started it is your relationship with God now that matters.God bless you ma

    Love this! 3 Reply
