Must Watch Trailer! Adesua Etomi, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Linda Ejiofor star in “Memoirs of 4”

18.02.2018

Memoirs of 4 is a movie filled with lots of thrills and suspense from the stables of Rantmid Production. It was produced by Aarinola Odimayo and directed by Alex Mouth.

It follows four friends who despite their enlightment and success, find themselves drowning in situations created by societal pressures and their interwoven lives bring them together.

The film features Adesua Etomi, Linda Ejiofor, Blossom Chukujekwu, Keira Hewatch, Christine Godfrey, Joseph Benjamin, Tina Mba, Fredrick Leonard, Gbenro Ajibade, Remi Oshodi and many others.

Watch:

  • Dolly February 18, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Stop it nollywood, its enough fake kiss in ya movies but to put that ish on a poster is disturbing to say the least like seriously adesuwa?

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • sisi February 19, 2018 at 9:03 pm

      my dear, i was thinking exact same thing…Adesuwa is becoming more linear in her characters…she is so un-polyvalent.

      Every character she plays is always of romance…Am sorry, but thats not true talent!

      Love this! 2
