Must Watch Trailer! Adesua Etomi, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Linda Ejiofor star in “Memoirs of 4”

Memoirs of 4 is a movie filled with lots of thrills and suspense from the stables of Rantmid Production. It was produced by Aarinola Odimayo and directed by Alex Mouth.

It follows four friends who despite their enlightment and success, find themselves drowning in situations created by societal pressures and their interwoven lives bring them together.

The film features Adesua Etomi, Linda Ejiofor, Blossom Chukujekwu, Keira Hewatch, Christine Godfrey, Joseph Benjamin, Tina Mba, Fredrick Leonard, Gbenro Ajibade, Remi Oshodi and many others.

Watch:

