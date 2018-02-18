BBNaija: Khloe & K Brule Disqualified from Big Brother Naija

Team KSquare; Khloe and K Brule have been disqualified from the Big Brother Naija house.
Their disqualification stems from their behavior last night as they were both issued a strike each, including the strike from a couple of weeks ago making it a total of three strikes.
Khloe was issued a strike for verbally abusing her partner, while K Brule was issued a strike for attempting to assault housemates.
They have now left the Big Brother Naija house.
wait wait wait, a girl that looks like her is named khloe? really? i dont believe it. that can’t be her real name.
I don’t understand big brother I swear.dear nigerians if u people want to watch strangers kissing and doing sexual stuff why not just go and watch porn.
Lmao her real name is Busayo apparently
It painful, it’s not easy to say goodbye