BBNaija: Khloe & K Brule Disqualified from Big Brother Naija

Team KSquare; Khloe and K Brule have been disqualified from the Big Brother Naija house.

Their disqualification stems from their behavior last night as they were both issued a strike each, including the strike from a couple of weeks ago making it a total of three strikes.

Khloe was issued a strike for verbally abusing her partner, while K Brule was issued a strike for attempting to assault housemates.

They have now left the Big Brother Naija house.