#BBNaija: Khloe & K Brule Disqualified from Big Brother Naija

18.02.2018

Team KSquare; Khloe and K Brule have been disqualified from the Big Brother Naija house.

Their disqualification stems from their behavior last night as they were both issued a strike each, including the strike from a couple of weeks ago making it a total of three strikes.

Khloe was issued a strike for verbally abusing her partner, while K Brule was issued a strike for attempting to assault housemates.

They have now left the Big Brother Naija house.

K Square – K Brule and Khloe have been disqualified from the #BBNaija house. #bnxbbnaija3

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on

3 Comments on #BBNaija: Khloe & K Brule Disqualified from Big Brother Naija
  • bruno February 18, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    wait wait wait, a girl that looks like her is named khloe? really? i dont believe it. that can’t be her real name.

    I don’t understand big brother I swear.dear nigerians if u people want to watch strangers kissing and doing sexual stuff why not just go and watch porn.

    Love this! 59 Reply
    • Tolu February 18, 2018 at 8:02 pm

      Lmao her real name is Busayo apparently

      Love this! 26
  • Htaofeek February 18, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    It painful, it’s not easy to say goodbye

    Love this! 15 Reply
