LION! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Isiagu Outfit for the #BBNaija Live Show Tonight

Igbo kwenu!

After giving us a sneak peek on his insta-story today, host of Big Brother Naija season 3 “Double Wahala” Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showed up at the live show tonight wearing this Isi-Agu outfit by one of his favourite designers at the moment, Ugo Monye.

He completed his look with coral beads on his neck and wrist, a lion head on his left shoulder (very Coming to America inspired) and slippers from Zubair Footwears, featuring a lion head print on the front of the shoe.

Ebuka seems to have found the winning formula when it comes to his looks these days, Mai Atafo for his formal looks and Ugo Monye for his traditional. Perfect.

Photo Credit: @bigbronaija