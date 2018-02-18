BellaNaija

LION! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Isiagu Outfit for the #BBNaija Live Show Tonight

Igbo kwenu!

After giving us a sneak peek on his insta-story today, host of Big Brother Naija season 3 “Double Wahala” Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showed up at the live show tonight wearing this Isi-Agu outfit by one of his favourite designers at the moment, Ugo Monye.

He completed his look with coral beads on his neck and wrist, a lion head on his left shoulder (very Coming to America inspired) and slippers from Zubair Footwears, featuring a lion head print on the front of the shoe.

Ebuka seems to have found the winning formula when it comes to his looks these days, Mai Atafo for his formal looks and Ugo Monye for his traditional. Perfect.

  • Oma February 18, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    BellaNaija, if you’re a foreign media channel, at least I will consider an excuse.

    How come you spell Agu as Agwu? Agwu in Igbo means a different from the context above. Biko, consider rewriting it to Agu. Isi Agu. No hyphens

    Love this! 54 Reply
  • The Real Oma February 18, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Ebuka, take it easy, inugo. We already know you are fine man, with impeccable dress sense but please take it easy, werie wayo o

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Cheeksi February 19, 2018 at 1:47 am

    Chai. Isiagu that went to Harvard and understands English. Aluu! The chief priest must hear this. *beats breasts

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Letty February 19, 2018 at 3:51 am

    Love me some Ebuka proudly repping ndiigbo. Nnakenyi
    one of ndiigbo. I have to get this isiagu with the lion head for my hubby…fine macho man

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Letty February 19, 2018 at 3:54 am

    Ebuka ewekwanaya nwayo…pepper ndi naija …onye cho o je hug transformer…nyebe ha fashion

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Nino February 19, 2018 at 10:08 am

    I feel like Ebuka does the most.
    I really like that he plays around with his fashion and is comfortable experimenting but did he really need that thing on his shoulder.
    so contrived.
    Wasn’t the Isi Agu and footwear already enough?
    Anyway what do i know

    Love this! 21 Reply
    • IfeanyiChukwu February 19, 2018 at 12:42 pm

      You know NOTHING. So keep it moving!

      Love this! 19
  • Maryam February 20, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Okay now, chief lion

    Love this! 1 Reply
