LION! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Isiagu Outfit for the #BBNaija Live Show Tonight

Igbo kwenu!
After giving us a sneak peek on his insta-story today, host of Big Brother Naija season 3 “Double Wahala” Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showed up at the live show tonight wearing this Isi-Agu outfit by one of his favourite designers at the moment, Ugo Monye.
He completed his look with coral beads on his neck and wrist, a lion head on his left shoulder (very Coming to America inspired) and slippers from Zubair Footwears, featuring a lion head print on the front of the shoe.
Ebuka seems to have found the winning formula when it comes to his looks these days, Mai Atafo for his formal looks and Ugo Monye for his traditional. Perfect.
Photo Credit: @bigbronaija
BellaNaija, if you’re a foreign media channel, at least I will consider an excuse.
How come you spell Agu as Agwu? Agwu in Igbo means a different from the context above. Biko, consider rewriting it to Agu. Isi Agu. No hyphens
Ebuka, take it easy, inugo. We already know you are fine man, with impeccable dress sense but please take it easy, werie wayo o
Chai. Isiagu that went to Harvard and understands English. Aluu! The chief priest must hear this. *beats breasts
Love me some Ebuka proudly repping ndiigbo. Nnakenyi
one of ndiigbo. I have to get this isiagu with the lion head for my hubby…fine macho man
Ebuka ewekwanaya nwayo…pepper ndi naija …onye cho o je hug transformer…nyebe ha fashion
I feel like Ebuka does the most.
I really like that he plays around with his fashion and is comfortable experimenting but did he really need that thing on his shoulder.
so contrived.
Wasn’t the Isi Agu and footwear already enough?
Anyway what do i know
You know NOTHING. So keep it moving!
Okay now, chief lion