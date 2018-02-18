30BillionUKTour: Davido is on a Mission, Sells Out O2 Academy in Brixton for Tonight’s Show

Nigerian superstar Davido is not taking any chances this year. The singer was undoubtedly the biggest act of Nigeria last year and he is working to ensure 2018 spells the same, and even better for him.

The DMW boss has been on a 30 Billion UK Tour, an extension of his 30 Billion World & African Tours last year. He has touched 4 venues already; thrilling crowds packed spots in Leicester, Dublin, Manchester & Birmingham.

Just this evening, he revealed that he has sold out the venue for tonight’s show; the O2 Academy in Brixton.

Check out the recap of his performances at previous venues:

Leicester



Dublin



Manchester



Birmingham

Welldone Davido! We’re proud of you.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @davidoofficial