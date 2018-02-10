New Music: Tekno x OG x Flimzy x Selebobo – Anyhow

Tekno, OG, Flimzy and Selebobo collaborate on new music and it is smoking.
Produced by Tekno; Anyhow is high-octane uptempo cut which shows the strengths of the track’s guests.
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7.
10.02.2018 at By BellaNaija.com
