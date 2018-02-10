New Music: Solidstar – Emi O Mo

Solidstar kick-starts the year going out of the box with a classic romantic traditional love Ballad titled Emi O Mo, the very first song under his Shaba Entertainment imprint.
The track was produced by Kukubeats.
Listen and Download below:
10.02.2018
Dope. Great one