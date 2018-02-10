“We are all a bunch of hypocrites” – John Dumelo reacts to Ebony Reigns’ Death

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has reacted to the passing of singer Ebony Reigns.

Criticising his colleagues in the entertainment industry for ignoring Reigns while she lived and commemorating her in death, Dumelo wrote:

We (entertainment industry) are all a bunch of hypocrites including myself. If ebony reached out to us to just retweet her song or share her song on social media, we won’t even care. Infact we will insult her “add”. Now she’s dead and no more we acting as if we care. Let’s change!

https://twitter.com/johndumelo1/status/962003544709713920