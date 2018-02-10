“We are all a bunch of hypocrites” – John Dumelo reacts to Ebony Reigns’ Death

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has reacted to the passing of singer Ebony Reigns.
Criticising his colleagues in the entertainment industry for ignoring Reigns while she lived and commemorating her in death, Dumelo wrote:
We (entertainment industry) are all a bunch of hypocrites including myself. If ebony reached out to us to just retweet her song or share her song on social media, we won’t even care. Infact we will insult her “add”. Now she’s dead and no more we acting as if we care. Let’s change!
https://twitter.com/johndumelo1/status/962003544709713920
Reigns, a 20-year-old singer, passed in a car accident on Thursday.
That oversexualized girl
Sorry I don’t care about her death.
Shebi she want to sell sex to sell music and be famous by any means necessary, and now she’s dead. That should be a lesson to all young people living a care free life without Jesus. Sex Sex Sex that’s all she knew cos she was to be Ghanas Rihanna.
Nonsense
May her soul rest in perfect peace and yes all our superstars Must always be a good role model to the younger generation! This is sooooo important!
OMG he’s so correct, this even got to me, most of us are guilty of this.
I guess Nigerians aren’t the only ones guilty of faulty reasoning. There are millions of people in Ghana, and I’m sure thousands wish to be music or movie stars. Just like thousands want to be oil and gas professional s in Nigeria. No one is obliged to help everyone break into his or her field. No one is obligated to retweet or promote another entertainers work if they don’t like it. Even God doesn’t hold human beings to such ridiculous standards. Saying otherwise is a recipe for being manipulated constantly all day everyday. We cannot live our lives in fear that the person we decline to help, promote or hire will die in an accident next year. Where does it end?
John Dumelo better marry the next woman who believes she was born to be his wife. After all if she dies tomorrow, he is a hypocrite for feeling sad.
This one here is forming fake deep. Does he endorse products for free? Does he promote everyone that may have asked him for exposure (for free) Mtcheww… Silly argument
welcome john dumelo to the 21st century where human beings will use any post to trend and look good on social media. MOVING ON!!!