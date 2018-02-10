Okey Bakassi told me my illness was a spiritual attack – Julius Agwu

Comedian Julius Agwu in an interview with Punch has shared how he passed away and came back to life.

“I died and woke up,” Agwu said, discussing how he passed from a seizure, and on his way to mortuary he woke up. He said:

The truth is that I would not have been alive if not for God. I died and woke up; I literally died and woke up. I say that authoritatively because I know that I had an encounter with people that I know had died during that period. I saw my father who died about 12 years ago; he was the one that came and chased me back to the world because it was not my time. I died here in Nigeria but woke up when they were taking me to the mortuary. That was the first time I had a seizure in my house but my wife stood by me. God would keep on blessing my wife; I believe that God gave me my wife and I always thank him for her. I bless God that she stayed despite everything that happened to me. They were taking me to a mortuary but to God be the glory, my hand moved and that was the point they returned me to the hospital. Here I am today. The encounter made me realise that there is nothing as good as rest. It is very important to sleep. I work so hard and I believe that of all comedians in Nigeria, I am the only one with so many brands, I have Crack Ya Ribs, Laff for Christ’s Sake and Festival of Love.

Julius Agwu also talked about how friends of his, including colleague Okey Bakassi, believe his illness is a result of a spiritual attack.

He had intended to run for office in his state, he said, and people warned him not to. He said:

We live in a country where people are funny. Remember there was a time I made it public that I wanted to contest as a governor for my state, now, people have advised me not to try it again because they believe that my illness was a spiritual attack. We live in a country where people test your power when you announce that you want to contest for an office. My good friend, Okey Bakassi, told me that the illness was a spiritual attack and pleaded with me not to try it again. He said that there was a time he also thought of contesting for a political office but that something happened to him which he said he would never forget. I just kept on laughing.

