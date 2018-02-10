Okey Bakassi told me my illness was a spiritual attack – Julius Agwu

Comedian Julius Agwu in an interview with Punch has shared how he passed away and came back to life.
“I died and woke up,” Agwu said, discussing how he passed from a seizure, and on his way to mortuary he woke up. He said:
The truth is that I would not have been alive if not for God. I died and woke up; I literally died and woke up.
I say that authoritatively because I know that I had an encounter with people that I know had died during that period. I saw my father who died about 12 years ago; he was the one that came and chased me back to the world because it was not my time.
I died here in Nigeria but woke up when they were taking me to the mortuary. That was the first time I had a seizure in my house but my wife stood by me. God would keep on blessing my wife; I believe that God gave me my wife and I always thank him for her. I bless God that she stayed despite everything that happened to me. They were taking me to a mortuary but to God be the glory, my hand moved and that was the point they returned me to the hospital. Here I am today.
The encounter made me realise that there is nothing as good as rest. It is very important to sleep. I work so hard and I believe that of all comedians in Nigeria, I am the only one with so many brands, I have Crack Ya Ribs, Laff for Christ’s Sake and Festival of Love.
Julius Agwu also talked about how friends of his, including colleague Okey Bakassi, believe his illness is a result of a spiritual attack.
He had intended to run for office in his state, he said, and people warned him not to. He said:
We live in a country where people are funny. Remember there was a time I made it public that I wanted to contest as a governor for my state, now, people have advised me not to try it again because they believe that my illness was a spiritual attack.
We live in a country where people test your power when you announce that you want to contest for an office. My good friend, Okey Bakassi, told me that the illness was a spiritual attack and pleaded with me not to try it again. He said that there was a time he also thought of contesting for a political office but that something happened to him which he said he would never forget. I just kept on laughing.
Read his full interview on Punch.
I dont think Okey bakassi will like this post much. And its heading. So someone cannot have a private convo with an industry friend anymore?
Not even just industry Friend, Okey Bakassi is his G. This interview sounds like Julius Agwu looking for attention.
And you don’t believe in spiritual attacks? Julius. Lol. Smh
Bellanaija, why use a comment Julius made in the passing to rile up Okey Bakassi?! Don’t cause a rift between good friends with this lopsided caption.
Yes, spiritual attack does exist. Everything in life started from the spiritual to transcend the physical. There are also physiological malfunctioning of the internal body organs and system just like there are pathological disorders.
God be praised for Julius Agwu’s survival. God is forever merciful.
Julius God will satisfy you with long life in good health even as he has shown you his salvation.
Thank God for His redemption and grace upon you. We need to apply wisdom in all our doings, Prov. 4:7
There are spiritual attacks o! I’ve witnessed two!!! That happened to two very close people to me that confided in me. Very real, diabolical stuff. Better hold on to your God. It’s very real!
I bless God for your life Julius may God continually keep you and your family safe and sound. Very pleasant guy.
hmmm but he was not and is not a heavy weight at the election so what is the “attack” meant to achieve…smh
Spiritual attack? How come a diagnosis was reached and he had a successful surgery? Demons see surgical knife run?
apparently so
….I’m glad he was able to get access to quality medical care
I’m so happy for you and your household Julius, God bless you and may your healing be permanent IJMN amen.
Spiritual attacks are very real. Didn’t believe in such until wife started having consecutive miscarriages, then we went to MFM for deliverance and on the final day at home, we was home and she went to the bathroom and the kinds of things that came out when she did ‘no2’, absolutely shocking. Next month she conceived and our baby boy turned one last month. Shame to the Devil and Fire burn all the bad people.