New Music: Wale Turner – Awa Noni

Wale Turner begins his campaign for 2018 with this bubbling new record titled Awa Noni.
The next rated rapper had a decent 2017 with his hit single Wa Freak’n Wu as well as making an appearance on the Hennessy Cypher.
Listen below:
16.02.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
