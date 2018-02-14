BellaNaija

14.02.2018

Olamide welcomes New Acts Limerick & Lyta to YBNL

YBNL boss Olamide is having quite the busy week from collaborating with Ric Hassani and Skepta to releasing the teaser of his music video for Science Student.

Now he has revealed the signing of two new acts to his YBNL outfit.

The artists are rapper Limerick and singer Lyta. Olamide revealed this via his Instagram account also sharing teasers from the music video for their new songs where they both featured him.

Lyta featured him on the remix of his hit single Time while Limerick featured him on the remix of Pesin.

Watch the videos and catch a feel of the acts below:

Limerick

Lyta

Photo Credit: Instagram – @its_limerick/@official_lyta

3 Comments on Olamide welcomes New Acts Limerick & Lyta to YBNL
  • Patrick February 14, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Privatization works !! The music industry proves this, competition brings out the best and standards keep improving. Good job YBNL and all other record labels and entertainment entities out there. Now lets see this in other industries!!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Dapo February 19, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Baddo is life

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Soul Scrollz February 23, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Congrats to Lyta! Big ups Olamide for being one of the few in the game to constantly sign and establish young talent in Nigeria!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
