Olamide welcomes New Acts Limerick & Lyta to YBNL

YBNL boss Olamide is having quite the busy week from collaborating with Ric Hassani and Skepta to releasing the teaser of his music video for Science Student.

Now he has revealed the signing of two new acts to his YBNL outfit.

The artists are rapper Limerick and singer Lyta. Olamide revealed this via his Instagram account also sharing teasers from the music video for their new songs where they both featured him.

Lyta featured him on the remix of his hit single Time while Limerick featured him on the remix of Pesin.

Watch the videos and catch a feel of the acts below:

Limerick

Lyta

Photo Credit: Instagram – @its_limerick/@official_lyta