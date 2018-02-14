BN Playlist Of The Week: Sweet Spot

As we are in the season of love, BN Music has decided not to let you down in the music department. Our playlist this week is titled Sweet Spot and is a compilation of Nigerian love sons for your listening pleasure. From the slow ones to the ones that will get you dancing, we’ve got you covered.

What’s more, you can request for any Nigerian love songs of your choice and we’ll try our best to add it to the playlist. Happy Valentine’s Day people!

Remember, you can always find the playlist on the right hand panel of the BellaNaija website just in case you can no longer find this post.

Listen below:

Ifunanya P-Square 4:27 Aye Davido 3:55 Mama Kiss Daniel 3:39 My Darlin Tiwa Savage 4:10 Ekuro Davido 3:27 In The Air Waje 3:49 Melo Melo Olamide 3:32 Fallen In Love Chidinma 3:45 Awww Di'ja 3:46 Yes/No Banky W 4:07 Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57