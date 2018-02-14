BellaNaija

Jhene Aiko clears the air about Allegations of her Cheating on Ex-Boyfriend with Big Sean

Jhene Aiko in an interview with BBC Radio’s 1Xtra Breakfast Show With Dotty talks about motherhood, how her relationship with Big Sean evolved (giving a detailed timeline of how and when they met, starting with their friendship and working together back in 2013).

During the interview, she also spoke about their first unofficial date, saying she had a boyfriend at the time so her and Sean were just hanging out as friends which she told her boyfriend about.

Watch the Interview:

Following the discussions from the Interview, Jhene received a lot of backlash as her fans said she cheated on her then boyfriend with Big Sean.

The music star then took to her twitter page to clear the air saying nothing happened between her and Big Sean even after she ended her relationship after discovering her boyfriend was legally married, adding that she didn’t reconnect with Big Sean until years later.

See her tweets below:

 

