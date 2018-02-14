BellaNaija

Olamide’s Video for “Science Student” is looking 🔥 | Watch Teaser on BN

14.02.2018 at By 3 Comments

Top Nigerian act Olamide looks set to unveil the visuals for his 2018 smash hit titled Science Student.

The rapper shared two teasers from the video this morning and it’s looking quite dope.

We definitely can’t wait for the video. Can you guess who directed this masterpiece?

Watch the teasers below:

#sciencestudent video coming soon !!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Olamide Adedeji (@baddosneh) on

#sciencestudent video out soon 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #ShakuShaku

A post shared by Olamide Adedeji (@baddosneh) on

3 Comments on Olamide’s Video for “Science Student” is looking 🔥 | Watch Teaser on BN
  • Lilo February 14, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Bwahahah…this Needs to be a scene in Black Panther.

    Love this! 16 Reply
    • Red February 14, 2018 at 6:37 pm

      I swear your took the words right outta my mouth!!!! Olamide! THIS IS IT!!!! Video of the Year! Whaaaaaat?! This is what happens when Dora Milaje and Thriller collides! Amaaaazing! The aerial shots, choreography, costume, everything! I honestly wonder how this video would have turned out if he didn’t get the backlash. Very well done and well thought out BOSS. Love it!

      Love this! 8
  • To9music February 15, 2018 at 1:56 am

    Wow real shaku shaku move Olamide you got the dancing step well we can’t wait to watch the reall visual finish you really man of the moment

    Love this! 5 Reply
