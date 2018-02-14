Olamide’s Video for “Science Student” is looking 🔥 | Watch Teaser on BN

Top Nigerian act Olamide looks set to unveil the visuals for his 2018 smash hit titled Science Student.
The rapper shared two teasers from the video this morning and it’s looking quite dope.
We definitely can’t wait for the video. Can you guess who directed this masterpiece?
Watch the teasers below:
Bwahahah…this Needs to be a scene in Black Panther.
I swear your took the words right outta my mouth!!!! Olamide! THIS IS IT!!!! Video of the Year! Whaaaaaat?! This is what happens when Dora Milaje and Thriller collides! Amaaaazing! The aerial shots, choreography, costume, everything! I honestly wonder how this video would have turned out if he didn’t get the backlash. Very well done and well thought out BOSS. Love it!
Wow real shaku shaku move Olamide you got the dancing step well we can’t wait to watch the reall visual finish you really man of the moment